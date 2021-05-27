Attorney: Man shot by deputy discharged from hospital

Two police officers were shot multiple times by a suspect after entering a home in Maryland.A pair of deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were seriously injured during the incident, the department has confirmed.Officials say that a family member of the suspect called the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and told dispatch the person was going through mental health episodes.The suspect was wanted for a parole violation relating to a previous assault, authorities say.CCSO’s police chief said the officers were shot after being let into the home in Waldorf, Maryland, by the family member and when they went upstairs to a room where the suspect was inside.It is not known if the deputies, who officials say are expected to recover from their injuries, returned fire.“We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf in which two officers were injured. Situation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we can,” tweeted the department.Officials say that the suspect remains barricaded inside the home and has not ben in contact with law enforcement since the shooting.All other family members inside the home were safely evacuated.