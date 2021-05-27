Cancel
Violent Crimes

Attorney: Man shot by deputy discharged from hospital

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Black man shot multiple times by a Spotsylvania County sheriff’s deputy has been discharged from the hospital, his lawyer announced Wednesday. News outlets report that David E. Hayes said Isiah Brown, 32, was released Tuesday to continue his rehabilitation at home. Doctors told the family that they found eight bullets in Brown’s body and two exit wounds, he said.

