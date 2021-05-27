New paddle club to host water races supporting charities
The newly formed nonprofit Muskegon Lakeshore Paddle Club will host community paddle events on June 12 and Aug. 28 on Mona Lake at Ross Park, 82 Randall Road in Norton Shores. “Mona Lake and Ross Park offer an impeccable race location for paddlers of all experience levels,” said Ryan Bryker, co-founder of the Muskegon Lakeshore Paddle Club. “With the entire racecourse being viewable from shore, we’re excited to provide a fun, family-friendly event for racers and spectators alike.”grbj.com