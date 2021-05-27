Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

There Might be a Firework Shortage This Year

By Laura Pence
wfxb.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re planning on shooting off fireworks, vendors suggest buying now to avoid empty shelves come July fourth. Production and shipping delays could reduce supply and businesses that sell them blame heavy demand from last year when people celebrated at home. One store in Minnesota said their stock is down about 30%, and they’re still waiting on shipments. There’s not much overstock and vendors also said to expect prices to be 10 to 20% higher than usual.

www.wfxb.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireworks#Home Prices#Supply And Demand#Stock Prices#Heavy Demand#Empty Shelves#Vendors#Shipments#Businesses#People#July#Shooting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Industry
Related
BusinessFudzilla

Intel confirms chip shortage will take it years to fix

Gelsinger talks about the explosive growth in semiconductors. Intel CEO Kicking Pat Gelsinger said it could take several years for a global shortage of semiconductors to be resolved, a problem that has shuttered some auto production lines and is also being felt in other areas, including consumer electronics. Pat Gelsinger...
Agriculturegrowingproduce.com

Pallet Shortage Problem Might Carry on for Rest of 2021

Although conversations are occurring within the North American and global horticulture industry relative to the current acute pallet shortages, a statement from the United Fresh Produce Association and other industry organizations warns that many do not yet realize the factors impacting the situation and the potential scope of the issue, including the availability of produce and other specialty crops to consumers.
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Heads to the Bank to Ask for a Loan

A farmer needed a loan to plant his annual crop of peanuts. With nowhere else to go, he went to the bank to request a loan but was devastated by the response he got. With the economy struggling, it was getting increasingly difficult for individuals and companies to secure loans for their personal needs or businesses.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Tussock Jumper Releases Organic Pinot Grigio

New sustainably sourced Italian wine is now available in the US market. Tri-Vin Imports announced this week a new addition to their Tussock Jumper wine portfolio, an organic 2020 Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio. Please see below for the details. Tussock Jumper 2020 Organic Delle Venezie Pinot Grigio, Italy ($13.99) The...
Lifestyletherealreview.com

Top Wineries of Australia 2021: 44 to 41

Best known for: An impressive array of Hunter, Orange, Wrattonbully and Coonawarra wines, all crafted in the Hunter Valley winery. The 2019 Coquun Hunter Shiraz—the winery’s flagship red—Stone Mountain Orange Riesling, and Red Hill Hunter Shiraz lead the pack for Pepper Tree this year. Picking favourites is difficult as there is such a choice, but Hunter shiraz and semillon are hard to beat for consistent quality.
Augusta, MEPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Walmart Is Going Bagless July 1st

What? Walmart is going bagless! No bags at all? Yes. I have a friend who works in the Augusta store who work there, and I saw her post. This is an expansion of a pilot program Walmart did in Vermont last year that sounds like it did well. From what...
Computerstheiet.org

Chip shortage could bottleneck manufacturing for years

According to executives of Acer and Intel, the global semiconductor shortage will continue until at least 2022, affecting most industries which rely on chips for manufacturing. Acer’s co-COO Tiffany Huang told Guardian Australia that she expects manufacturing for Acer – one of the world’s largest designers of laptops – to...