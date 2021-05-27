There Might be a Firework Shortage This Year
If you’re planning on shooting off fireworks, vendors suggest buying now to avoid empty shelves come July fourth. Production and shipping delays could reduce supply and businesses that sell them blame heavy demand from last year when people celebrated at home. One store in Minnesota said their stock is down about 30%, and they’re still waiting on shipments. There’s not much overstock and vendors also said to expect prices to be 10 to 20% higher than usual.www.wfxb.com