Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Prehistoric violence at Jebel Sahaba may not have been single event

By CNRS
Phys.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its discovery in the 1960s, the Jebel Sahaba cemetery (Nile Valley, Sudan), 13 millennia old, was considered to be one of the oldest testimonies to prehistoric warfare. However, scientists from the CNRS and the University of Toulouse—Jean Jaurès have re-analyzed the bones preserved in the British Museum (London) and re-evaluated their archaeological context. The results, published in Scientific Reports on May 27, 2021, show that it was not a single armed conflict but rather a succession of violent episodes, probably exacerbated by climate change.

phys.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Age#Skeletons#Fractures#Archaeological Sites#Human Populations#Violent Conflict#Violent Death#Scientific Reports#Cnrs#Prehistorians#African#Prehistoric Warfare#Prehistory#Lake Aswan#Major Climatic Variations#Burial#Bones#Geochemists#Traces#Scientists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Africa101 WIXX

Prehistoric cemetery in Sudan shows war has been hell forever

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – All was not well among the peoples who inhabited the east bank of the Nile River in northern Sudan some 13,400 years ago, as revealed by the battered bodies buried in a cemetery at one of the world’s oldest sites showing human warfare. Researchers said on Thursday...
Sciencearchaeology.org

Some East Asians May Have Been Wiped Out in the Last Ice Age

BEIJING, CHINA—According to a Science Magazine report, paleogeneticist Qiaomei Fu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and her colleagues analyzed the genomes of 25 individuals whose remains were unearthed in Russia’s Amur region, which is located on the eastern edge of the China Plateau. The study suggests that a woman who lived between 34,000 and 32,000 years ago was closely related to a man whose 40,000-year-old remains were discovered in northeastern China’s Tianyuan Cave. These two individuals were also related to a woman who lived in Mongolia’s Salkhit Valley some 34,000 years ago. But by 19,000 years ago, at the end of the Last Glacial Maximum, a new group of people appears to have replaced these earlier inhabitants of the China Plateau. The remains of three men, including one who lived 19,000 years ago, and two who lived 14,000 years ago, were found to be closely related to people whose remains have been recovered in Siberia. These three men are thought to be among the ancestors of today’s northern East Asians and distant relatives of some Native Americans. The harsh weather conditions of the Last Glacial Maximum may have contributed to population turnover in East Asia, Fu explained. To read about Denisovan presence on the Tibetan Plateau, go to "Denisovans at Altitude," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.
Scienceslashdot.org

Satellites May Have Been Underestimating the Planet's Warming For Decades

The global warming that has already taken place may be even worse than we thought. That's the takeaway from a new study that finds satellite measurements have likely been underestimating the warming of the lower levels of the atmosphere over the last 40 years. Basic physics equations govern the relationship between temperature and moisture in the air, but many measurements of temperature and moisture used in climate models diverge from this relationship, the new study finds. That means either satellite measurements of the troposphere have underestimated its temperature or overestimated its moisture, study leader Ben Santer, a climate scientist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California, said in a statement.
Sciencewallstreetrebel.com

In Study Reveals COVID-19 May Have Been Made In Wuhan Lab

Wuhan Chinese researchers are suspected of covering up research irregularities and consequently have been implicated in the illicit experiments conducted at their laboratory. In a highly charged new research, Chinese scientists claim to have generated a new synthetic DNA base called COVID-19, synthesized in Wuhan. They then attempted to conceal their tracks using re-engineered bat viruses to make it appear as if it had arisen naturally.
WildlifePosted by
Daily Mail

Prehistoric carvings of animals including red deer with antlers dating back 5,000 years to the Neolithic have been discovered in Scotland

A set of prehistoric carvings of animals including a red deer with antlers dating back 5,000 years have been discovered in Scotland for the first time. The carvings date back to the Neolithic or Early Bronze Age and depict two male red deer with fully grown antlers, while other carvings are suggestive of younger deer, according to Historic Environment Scotland (HES), who confirmed the discovery.
WildlifeNewswise

Paleontologists for the first time discover the pierced skull of a Pleistocene cave bear

Newswise — Russian paleontologists discovered the skull of a Pleistocene small cave bear with artificial damage in the Imanay Cave (Bashkiria, Russia). A bear aged 9-10 years was killed with a spear during hibernation about 35 thousand years ago. If the assumptions of scientists are confirmed, the find will become the world's first direct evidence of a Paleolithic man hunting for a small cave bear. The description of the skull was published in the Vestnik Archeologii, Anthropologii I Ethnographii.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

1st matter in the universe may have been a perfect liquid

Smashing together lead particles at 99.9999991% the speed of the light, scientists have recreated the first matter that appeared after the Big Bang. Out of the wreck came a primordial type of matter known as quark-gluon plasma, or QGP. It only lasted a fraction of a second, but for the first time, scientists were able to probe the plasma's liquid-like characteristics — finding it to have less resistance to flow than any other known substance — and determine how it evolved in the first moments in the early universe.
ScienceIFLScience

Entire Human Genome Has Been Sequenced For The First Time In History, Scientists Claim

Scientists from the Telomere-to-Telomere (T2T) Consortium claim to have finally sequenced the entire human genome, back-to-back and including all the segments that were missing from the famous 2001 reference human genome and the most recent 2013 draft. Published in a pre-print paper to BioRxiv (meaning it is yet to be peer-reviewed), the new results claim to have uncovered the missing 8 percent of human DNA and, should they be verified, will be the first complete sequence of the human genome that has ever been created.
Wildlifescitechdaily.com

First Tales of the Earliest Domesticated Goats Revealed by 10,000-Year-Old DNA

New research has revealed the genetic makeup of the earliest goat herds. The findings, assimilated from DNA taken from the remains of 32 goats that died some 10,000 years ago in the Zagros mountains, provide clues to how early agricultural practices shaped the evolution of these animals. Archaeological evidence has...
EnvironmentPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Oldest Known War May Have Been Fueled by Climate Change, Scientists Say

Projectile impact puncture in the surface of the left hip bone of the individual. Isabelle Crevecoeur/MarieHélène Dias-Meirinho. A detailed reanalysis of the remains of 61 people buried at the Jebel Sahaba cemetery in Sudan, which was discovered in the 1960s and is one of the oldest sites to show signs of mass combat, has uncovered vital evidence of the beginnings of violence in the Nile Valley towards the end of the Late Pleistocene, according to a press release.
WildlifePhys.org

New marine scale worm species first to provide evidence of male dwarfism

In the Kumano Sea, off the southeast coast of Japan, an evolutionary mystery lays in wait. Researchers have collected samples from the muddy sea floor, including hermit crabs, mollusks and discarded shells. Here, in and on these shells, they found scale worms living mostly in pairs with a striking difference compared to the almost 900 already known species of scale worms: One was a quarter the size of its mate.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Largest ever dark matter map suggests Einstein theory may have been wrong

Researchers have created the largest ever map of dark matter – and it could suggest Einstein’s theory of relativity was wrong.Dark matter is an invisible material thought to account for 80 per cent of the total matter of the universe.As matter curves space-time, astronomers are able to map its existence by looking at light travelling to Earth from distant galaxies.If the light has been distorted, this means there is matter in the foreground, bending the light as it comes towards us.A team co-led by University College of London (UCL) researchers, as part of the international Dark Energy Survey (DES),...
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

An Archaeology Student Out For A Walk Just Accidentally Discovered The Oldest Animal Carvings In Scotland

The prehistoric drawings clearly depict five red deer, including two with fully-grown antlers. They predate any similar images of animals by about 2,000 years. A Scottish archaeology student accidentally made the discovery of a lifetime while taking an evening walk. Hamish Fenton was cutting through Kilmartin Glen, a prehistoric Scottish landmark known for its mound tombs and geometric carvings, when he thought to look inside a cairn tomb on the outskirts of the ancient site.
GermanyGizmodo

The Mystery of the Watermelon's Origins May Have Been Solved

Researchers have identified the likely origins of Citrinus lanatus vulgaris, commonly known as the watermelon, according to a new study. Their work pegs a Sudanese melon as the progenitor of the iconic green-striped fruit. Watermelons are native to Africa, but exactly when, where, and how a watermelon predecessor was domesticated...
WildlifePosted by
People

Extinct Fish Species That Existed Over 420 Million Years Ago Found Alive in Indian Ocean

A rare fish species believed to have gone extinct with dinosaurs millions of years ago has recently been rediscovered alive in the Indian Ocean. According to a report from Mongabay, a US-based non-profit conservation and environmental science news platform, a group of South African shark hunters recently found the rare coelacanth species (Latimeria chalumnae) in the West Indian Ocean off the coast of Madagascar.
Wildlifesciencealert.com

A 'Giant' Crustacean Scavenger Has Been Discovered Deep in The Ocean

Discovering a new species and placing it on the tree of life is a big responsibility. I have been fortunate to name four species from some of the deepest, most remote and least sampled parts of the ocean. Each new species helps us uncover how life thrives in the hadal zone (anywhere deeper than 6,000 meters or 3.7 miles). Now, let me introduce you to Eurythenes atacamensis.