Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

DHS Orders Pipeline Operators to Report Cyber Attacks, Threats

hartenergy.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security issued a new security directive for pipeline owners and operators on May 27 after a hack of the Colonial Pipeline disrupted fuel supplies in the southeastern United States for days this month. “The recent ransomware attack on a major petroleum pipeline demonstrates that the cybersecurity...

www.hartenergy.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure Security#Cyber Security#Cyber Attacks#National Security#The Colonial Pipeline#Cisa#Colonial Pipeline#Russian#Tsa#Pipeline Systems#Operators#Pipeline Owners#Hacking Targets#Critical Pipelines#Voluntary Guidelines#Ransomware#United States#Gas Stations#Soviet Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

After Colonial Pipeline hack, all organizations need to boost cyber defenses | #government | #hacking | #cyberattack

The recent ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline was an all too familiar story to businesses across the United States. The pipeline, which supplies fuel to some 50 million people from the Gulf Coast up through the entire East Coast, was closed last Friday as a precautionary measure after a ransomware attack. The company and the U.S. government continue to investigate the extent of the impact.
Congress & Courtsnewswatchman.com

Portman, Peters Seek Input as Committee Works to Address Relentless Ransomware Attacks

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Gary Peters (D-MI), Ranking Member and Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, wrote a letter to Acting Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan seeking input from the administration as they work to address the relentless wave of ransomware attacks against our nation’s critical infrastructure. Recent attacks include dangerous breaches of a major oil pipeline, the New York City transportation system, and meatpacking centers across the nation.
Fraud Crimeswearebreakingnews.com

US Recovers Ransom Paid To Russian Hackers For Pipeline Attack | Voice Of America

US officials said they fought back the Russian cyber criminal network that paralyzed an oil pipeline last month and recovered much of the multi-million dollar ransom paid by the Colonial Pipeline company to pirates. The Justice Department announced Monday that it had recovered $ 2.3 million of the nearly $ 5 million Colonial Pipeline paid to the DarkSide network after the attack, which caused a gasoline shortage off the US Atlantic coast. ” We turned the table to DarkSide, “said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who described the action as a” significant event. ” The official added that “‘ransomware’ attacks (which demand ransoms to restore services) are always unacceptable, but when they are directed at critical infrastructures, no effort will be spared to respond.” Colonial Pipeline, the victim of the DarkSide attack on May 7, is the largest oil pipeline operator in the US and responsible for about half of the fuel supply on the Atlantic coast. After the attack, the company decided to accept DarkSide’s demands and paid around $ 5 million in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. However, government officials said Colonial also worked closely with law enforcement agencies, who were able to trace the payment back to a “virtual wallet.” Specifically, officials said they managed to obtain the “virtual key” that opened the contents of the wallet. As a result, the Justice Department said it was able to recover about 80% of the cryptocurrency, which has lost value in recent weeks, before DarkSide could access it. “We stripped a cyber criminal company of the object of its activity,” said FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. “For money-motivated cybercriminals, especially those presumably abroad, cutting off access to income is the most impactful consequence we can inflict.” Officials said it is not the first time they have managed to recover ransoms paid to groups like DarkSide, and encouraged other companies to cooperate with the government if they are victims of attacks. However, Monaco noted that these types of operations are extremely labor intensive and cannot be guaranteed to be successful in all cases. The FBI has been investigating DarkSide since last October, blaming the network for attacks on 90 companies in critical sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and energy. DarkSide and its affiliates have also been linked to ransom attacks in at least 14 countries. The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported that the group amassed nearly $ 60 million in seven months, 46 million of it in the first three months of this year. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Big Country 96.9

Northern New England Reps Urge Us-Canadian Border Reopening

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. representatives from Northern New England are urging the Department of Homeland Security to safely reopen the U.S.-Canadian border, noting that Canadian tourists are vital contributors to the region’s economy. The Democrats, led by Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, wrote to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on...
Retailnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Furniture Village customer? Here’s the latest on orders and shoppers’ details after it was hit by a cyber attack | #phishing | #scams

Furniture Village couldn’t confirm the extent of the data breach or what, if any, personal or financial information has been accessed as it says it is still working with external IT security experts to investigate the incident. The retailer has also notified the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) as a precaution and is working with the police, which are investigating.
IndustryBBC

Colonial Pipeline boss 'deeply sorry' for cyber attack

The boss of Colonial Pipeline has apologised after a cyber attack took the US fuel pipeline offline last month, causing major disruption. Joseph Blount said: "We are deeply sorry for the impact that this attack had." Mr Blount also told Senators the decision to pay a $4.4m (£3.1m) ransom to...
New York City, NYinfosecurity-magazine.com

Cyber-attack on NYC Law Department

An intrusion into the IT system of the New York City Law Department is being co-investigated by the New York Police Department and the FBI’s Cyber Task Force. The hack was first reported by The Daily News, which learned that sensitive information belonging to more than a thousand department employees may have been exposed in the security incident.
Fraud CrimesCSO

Feds seize $2.3 million in cryptocurrency wallet reportedly used in Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack

The Justice Department announced yesterday that it had seized 63.7 bitcoins currently valued at approximately $2.3 million that allegedly represents some portion of a May 8 payment by the Colonial Pipeline company to DarkSide ransomware attackers. Colonial Pipeline admitted paying the cybercriminals a total ransom of around $4.4 million in bitcoin to restore full functionality to its systems following the crippling ransomware attack announced by the company on May 7.
Marketshelloniceworld.com

Cyber-attacks an increasing concern for investors

Recent cyber-attacks have targeted the HSE as well as a major US gas pipeline and meat processing giant JBS. We will have to get used to this, says investment analyst Joachim Klement. In his recent book Geo-Economics (free to download), Klement predicts cybersecurity will be one of the major geopolitical...
Lansing, MIWILX-TV

Granholm talks power grid cyber-attack threats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Secretary of Energy and former Michigan governor Jennifer Granholm says the United States is under an increasing threat of massive cyber-attacks. Speaking Sunday on CNN, Granholm even warned that US adversaries have the capability of shutting down the country’s power grid, which could throw America into an energy crisis.
Fraud Crimesstjosephpost.com

JBS plants reopening after cyber attack

JBS employees began to return to work on Wednesday at U.S. meat plants, one day after the company’s beef operations stopped following a cyber-attack. The attack disrupted meat production in North America and Australia. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that a Russian-linked hacking group is behind the...
Public SafetyPosted by
MarketRealist

What Are Some of the Biggest Cyber Attacks in History?

As more of the world moves online, digital data becomes increasingly vulnerable. Cyber attacks seem more common in 2021 than ever before. This spring, Americans saw brief gasoline shortages due to a cyber attack on the Colonial Pipeline. Article continues below advertisement. Investors might be able to benefit from the...