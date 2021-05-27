DHS Orders Pipeline Operators to Report Cyber Attacks, Threats

US officials said they fought back the Russian cyber criminal network that paralyzed an oil pipeline last month and recovered much of the multi-million dollar ransom paid by the Colonial Pipeline company to pirates. The Justice Department announced Monday that it had recovered $ 2.3 million of the nearly $ 5 million Colonial Pipeline paid to the DarkSide network after the attack, which caused a gasoline shortage off the US Atlantic coast. ” We turned the table to DarkSide, “said Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, who described the action as a” significant event. ” The official added that “‘ransomware’ attacks (which demand ransoms to restore services) are always unacceptable, but when they are directed at critical infrastructures, no effort will be spared to respond.” Colonial Pipeline, the victim of the DarkSide attack on May 7, is the largest oil pipeline operator in the US and responsible for about half of the fuel supply on the Atlantic coast. After the attack, the company decided to accept DarkSide’s demands and paid around $ 5 million in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. However, government officials said Colonial also worked closely with law enforcement agencies, who were able to trace the payment back to a “virtual wallet.” Specifically, officials said they managed to obtain the “virtual key” that opened the contents of the wallet. As a result, the Justice Department said it was able to recover about 80% of the cryptocurrency, which has lost value in recent weeks, before DarkSide could access it. “We stripped a cyber criminal company of the object of its activity,” said FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate. “For money-motivated cybercriminals, especially those presumably abroad, cutting off access to income is the most impactful consequence we can inflict.” Officials said it is not the first time they have managed to recover ransoms paid to groups like DarkSide, and encouraged other companies to cooperate with the government if they are victims of attacks. However, Monaco noted that these types of operations are extremely labor intensive and cannot be guaranteed to be successful in all cases. The FBI has been investigating DarkSide since last October, blaming the network for attacks on 90 companies in critical sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and energy. DarkSide and its affiliates have also been linked to ransom attacks in at least 14 countries. The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported that the group amassed nearly $ 60 million in seven months, 46 million of it in the first three months of this year. Connect with the Voice of America! Subscribe to our YouTube channel and activate notifications, or follow us on social networks: Facebook, Twitter.