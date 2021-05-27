Holy Crap, This Might Be The Baddest Throttle Body Ever Invented! Serious Game Changer. The ICON 102 From Motion Raceworks

Wow, just wow. Throttle bodies aren’t something that is super exciting because of their functionality, but they are usually made out of all kinds of billety goodness and they look awesome so you want to touch them and love them. And because aftermarket throttle bodies are usually larger than stock, they flow more air and make more power which is always the goal right? But picking the right throttle body can sometimes be a chore. Engine compartments are incredibly tight in many engine swap scenarios and that means getting your intake system fed into the front of an intake manifold can be a real headache when there isn’t enough room to make a 90 degree turn. Folks often go to a tight radius 90 degree silicon boot or make a pie cut 90, and neither of these is the right solution. They just aren’t.