Acer introduces new ultra-light TravelMate P6 business laptops

WALNUT, Calif. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is pleased to introduce their new mid-tower chassis, the Core P6 TG, and Core P6 TG Snow. Inheriting classic features from the existing Core P5, the Core P6 TG can be either used as a closed or open configuration and giving users the option to switch from a regular mid-tower design to an open frame by simply removing the top and front panels. The 4mm thick tempered glass side panels give users a quality viewing platform to display chassis cooling components and RGB while offering stability and protection. The smaller size combined with two-way chassis placement gives users more options on how their builds are displayed, either in a traditional tower configuration or vertically using the innovative wall-mount. Two graphics card support brackets are included supporting both vertical and traditional GPU mounting configurations. The bracket helps to remove weight from the motherboard and prevent heavy graphic cards from sagging.