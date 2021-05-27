Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Acer introduces new ultra-light TravelMate P6 business laptops

By Rich Woods
xda-developers
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcer held its [email protected] conference today. It’s an annual event where the firm refreshes all of its wares, from gaming laptops to creator laptops. It’s even got a new sustainable laptop called the Aspire Vero. Regular consumers aren’t left out either, with the new Swift X that’s just over three pounds and has RTX graphics. And finally, we have new commercial laptops under the Acer TravelMate P6 brand.

www.xda-developers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Laptops#Acer Travelmate#Laptop#Gaming Laptops#Mobile Gaming#Travelmate#Notebooks#Products Business#Acer Inc#Vpro#Tb#Fhd#Wi Fi 6#G Mobile#Emea#Creator Laptops#Ssd#Chassis#Modes#Cellular Connectivity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Laptops
News Break
Business Travel
Related
ComputersCNET

Intel 5G M.2 module, faster light-laptop CPUs arrive

On the eve of Computex, the normally mammoth trade show in Taiwan that's gone virtual for 2021 due to the pandemic, Intel quietly rolled out a pair of faster processors for thin-and-light laptops and the 5G M.2 module for laptops, the Intel 5G Solution 5000. (Computex was canceled in 2020.)
Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
Computersmakeuseof.com

What’s New in Bodhi Linux 6? 4 New Updates to Look Out For

Bodhi Linux, the self-described "Enlightened Linux Distribution," just got its first major point release in over a year. Bodhi version 6.0.0 brings several changes and improvements, and we're going to take a look at them today. We'll also consider your choices when upgrading or switching to Bodhi 6. What Is...
Computerslaptopmag.com

Intel brings 5 GHz to ultra-thin laptops with new 11th Gen Core i7-1195G7 CPU

Intel announced today two new processors for its 11th Gen U-series family: the Core i7-1195G7 and Intel Core i5-1155G7. Made for ultra-portable laptops, these latest additions slot in at the top of their respective classes, with the Core i7 acting as the new flagship Intel CPU for thin and lightweight laptops. Instead of waiting to introduce a new generation of processors, Intel is eking out as much performance as it can with these somewhat unusual mid-cycle releases, which bring slightly boosted speeds to the current crop of chips.
Computersimpactlab.com

Acer’s SpatialLabs is glasses-free 3D in a prototype laptop

Acer wants to bring stereoscopic 3D to laptops, with a new SpatialLabs display that promises to float graphics right out of a laptop’s screen without demanding you wear special glasses to see them. The system instead combines a switchable lenticular lens screen with an eye-tracking camera, all fitted into a prototype ConceptD notebook.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Alienware’s new gaming laptops are its thinnest and most powerful yet

Alienware has debuted its new X-series of gaming laptops, which it claims are its thinnest and most powerful yet. Unveiled at Computex, the Alienware X15 and Alienware X17 are high-performance gaming laptops that are the first to join the company’s all-new X-series lineup, which Alienware claims is commands an “innovation-first prerogative.”
Computersonmsft.com

Alienware launches new X-Series gaming laptops

Alienware is launching their thinnest and most powerful 15 and 17 inch gaming laptops ever. The new Alienware x17 and Alienware x17 promise plenty of Intel and Nvidia power under the hood, and a stylish design with unique features catered for the most serious of gamers. There are a couple...
Computerssiliconangle.com

Intel expands laptop chip lineup with new processors and 5G module

Intel Corp. expanded its lineup of laptop chips over the weekend by introducing two new central processing units and a 5G module for high-speed wireless connectivity. The company debuted the new products at the virtual Computex chip industry event Sunday evening. The new CPUs are both designed to power thin...
ComputersGadget Review

10 Best Business Laptops in 2021_

To find the best business laptop, you’ll need to determine the features that are right for you and your setup, no matter what kind of work you do. We recommend that you favor laptops with high-grade processors and enough RAM to ensure you can have multiple applications running at the same time. Make sure to also consider the form factor, as a light and thin laptop will be better for portability and transport. When buying a business laptop, always look for a powerful processor, a comfortable keyboard, and a long-lasting battery.
Computersonmsft.com

Intel unveils new 11th Gen Core processors and 5G modem for laptops

Intel announced at Computex 2021 today two new additions to its family of 11th gen Core processors for thin and light laptops. The new Core i5-1155G7 and Core i7-1195G7 support up to 5.0 GHz Turbo clock speeds, and they also include Intel Iris Xe graphics and future-proof standards like Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4.
Computerstech-critter.com

Brand new slew of 11th Gen Intel Core CPU for thin and light laptops announced at COMPUTEX 2021

Intel has announced that they have added several new 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs for laptops during COMPUTEX 2021. The new CPU models in question are the Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7 and Intel’s tradition of emphasizing clock speeds especially single-threaded numbers still continues until this day and it is indeed great news for cases like gaming on the go as these chips are capable of reaching 5GHz boost clocks and coupled with Xe graphics and 2nd generation Optane memory, all sorts of applications and programs are reported to gain as much as 25% performance gain with the optimization update to ISV towards video related work ops becoming even faster in tasks like transcoding, encoding, preview scrubbing and more.
ElectronicsHouston Chronicle

Thermaltake Announces the Core P6 TG and Core P6 TG Snow PC Cases

WALNUT, Calif. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is pleased to introduce their new mid-tower chassis, the Core P6 TG, and Core P6 TG Snow. Inheriting classic features from the existing Core P5, the Core P6 TG can be either used as a closed or open configuration and giving users the option to switch from a regular mid-tower design to an open frame by simply removing the top and front panels. The 4mm thick tempered glass side panels give users a quality viewing platform to display chassis cooling components and RGB while offering stability and protection. The smaller size combined with two-way chassis placement gives users more options on how their builds are displayed, either in a traditional tower configuration or vertically using the innovative wall-mount. Two graphics card support brackets are included supporting both vertical and traditional GPU mounting configurations. The bracket helps to remove weight from the motherboard and prevent heavy graphic cards from sagging.