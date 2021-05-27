Acer introduces new ultra-light TravelMate P6 business laptops

Intel has announced that they have added several new 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs for laptops during COMPUTEX 2021. The new CPU models in question are the Core i7-1195G7 and Core i5-1155G7 and Intel’s tradition of emphasizing clock speeds especially single-threaded numbers still continues until this day and it is indeed great news for cases like gaming on the go as these chips are capable of reaching 5GHz boost clocks and coupled with Xe graphics and 2nd generation Optane memory, all sorts of applications and programs are reported to gain as much as 25% performance gain with the optimization update to ISV towards video related work ops becoming even faster in tasks like transcoding, encoding, preview scrubbing and more.