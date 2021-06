A blood moon, the latest lunar milestone event, is happening on 26 May and will be visible from the US.If you are on the West Coast, you are in luck, as that is tipped to be the only place to see the rare occurrence, both a full moon and a supermoon. A blood moon is a nickname for what scientists call a total lunar eclipse and they happen when the Sun, Earth and a full moon match up perfectly. This causes the moon to come into the Earth’s umbral shadow.NASA went into detail on its website about how the...