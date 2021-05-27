OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 with May 2021 patches

On June 10, OnePlus will show the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone in India, and now the company has also confirmed that it is preparing another device from this series. We are talking about the budget OnePlus Nord N200 5G. Its official image and some characteristics were received by the journalists of the PCMag publication. The novelty will be the successor to last year’s OnePlus Nord N100 and will be the company’s cheapest 5G smartphone. The device will be equipped with a 6.49-inch LCD-screen with FHD + resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. In addition, the device will receive a triple camera, a side fingerprint scanner and, most likely, a Qualcomm chip on board. In terms of design, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be very similar to the flagship OnePlus 9 line of devices.