OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 11.1.1.3 with May 2021 patches
Over the last few weeks, OnePlus has rolled out the Android security patches for May 2021 to a handful of devices. The company started off with its flagship OnePlus 9 series, which was followed by the OnePlus 9R, the OnePlus 7 series, and the OnePlus 7T series. Last week, OnePlus rolled out a similar OxygenOS update to the affordable Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100. Now, it’s finally rolling out the May 2021 patches to the mid-range OnePlus Nord.www.xda-developers.com