Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Glee star Heather Morris claims people were ‘scared’ to talk about Lea Michele’s ‘bullying’ behaviour

By Annabel Nugent
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCe9O_0aDPungk00

Glee star Heather Morris has claimed that people were “very scared” to talk about co-star Lea Michele ’s behaviour on set.

Last year, several Glee alumni accused Michele of “bullying” behaviour. The comments were sparked by Samantha Ware, who claimed that Michele “made her life a living hell”.

Morris – who portrayed Brittany S Pierce on Ryan Murphy ’s musical comedy series – opened up about her experiences on the hit show starring opposite Michele.

Speaking on the podcast Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino yesterday (26 May), the actor said that the situation surrounding Michele’s alleged behaviour was “the elephant in the room” and was kept very “hush-hush”.

Although she conceded that herself and other affected co-stars could have reported the situation to “Fox execs”, nobody did. “Now we are living in a culture where it’s acceptable to go do things like that, whereas I think many people were very scared,” she said.

“I know, genuinely, I didn’t feel like it was my place. And I don’t know why, because I was a cast member just like everybody else, and we all deserve to feel comfortable on set.”

In the wake of Ware’s comments regarding Michele last year, Morris had previously tweeted that Michele was very “unpleasant to work with” but also stated that it was “also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning along with the rest of the society”.

Speaking now, the 34-year-old said she received “shade” over her 2020 tweet.

“People were like, ‘This is so f***ing cryptic,’ like, ‘Why don’t you just go and say it?” recalled Morris. “I’m like, ‘Guys, she’s pregnant and all this stuff is going around, and… it’s true – and I don’t know if maybe we were victims of bullying and that’s a typical victim thing to do is to blame yourself.”

At the time of the allegations last June, Michele was pregnant with her first child.

The actor went on to say that the “only person who was honest about it was Naya [Rivera]”. Rivera – best known for playing Santana Lopez, who was also Morris’s character’s love interest in Glee died in July last year due to an accidental drowning.

Morris told Pellegrino that she wishes Michele “the best of luck” but revealed they do not stay in contact.

The Independent has reached out to a representative of Michele’s for comment.

In response to the allegations of bullying last year, the actor issued an apology and promised to “be better in the future”.

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologise for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused,” she wrote.

The Independent

The Independent

144K+
Followers
80K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Morris
Person
Lea Michele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Glee#Ing#Ryan Fox#Co Star Lea Michele#Opposite Michele#Star#Comedy Series#Behaviour#Fox Execs#Things#Luck#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

As New Accusations From Heather Morris Come Out, Lea Michele Is Focusing On Family

It was nearly a year ago that accusations of Lea Michele bullying on the set of Glee first went public due to claims made by Michele's former co-star Samantha Ware, and Ware was later backed up by other former Glee stars including Amber Amber Riley, Alex Newell, and Heather Morris. Now, Morris has come out with further comments about Michele's behavior on set of the hit Fox show, but Michele's focus seems to be on her family for the time being.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Glee Star Says Cast Was 'Very Scared' to Report Lea Michele for On-Set Bullying

During a recent podcast, Glee star Heather Morris claimed that bullying on set by Lea Michele should have been stopped there and then, but "many people were very scared." Speaking on Danny Pellegrino's Everything Iconic podcast, she explained how she and other members of the cast who were aware of what was happening should have done more to "step up" and put an end to it.
MusicUS Magazine

Everything the ‘Glee’ Cast Has Said About Working With Lea Michele Over the Years

Getting real. Lea Michele’s behavior on the Glee set has been both praised and slammed by her costars over the years. The actress starred as Rachel Berry on the fan-favorite FOX drama for six seasons from 2009 to 2015. While her character was famously the New Directions glee club’s resident diva, it appeared that her onscreen personality allegedly reared its ugly head when the cameras stopped rolling.
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Lea Michele Shares Photo of Glee Costar Darren Criss Holding Her Son Ever 'for the First Time'

On Thursday, Lea Michele shared a photo of her friend and former Glee costar Darren Criss holding her 9-month-old son Ever Leo for the first time. "Being a new mom in quarantine can be incredibly isolating at times. It was so hard not being able to see friends and family for so long," Michele, 34, wrote in the Instagram caption. "My heart is so full right now to see the faces of those I love in person. And seeing my dearest friends hold my son for the first time.
TV Seriesleighjournal.co.uk

Ryan Murphy hails Pose ‘movement’ as show comes to an end

Pose co-creator Ryan Murphy hailed the series as “more than a show” and “a movement” as the final episode was broadcast. It was announced in March that the drama, set in the queer ballroom scene of New York City at the height of the HIV/Aids epidemic, would end after its third series.
Celebritiesnewschant.com

Kylie Jenner Fires Back at Claim She Bullied Tyga’s Music Video Costar

Two completely different tales. Kylie Jenner responded to accusations that she, Stassie Karanikolaou and Jordyn Woods made enjoyable of mannequin Victoria Vanna on the set of Tyga’s “Ice Cream Man” music video in 2015. Vanna, 26, slammed Jenner, Karanikolaou and Woods, all 23, by way of TikTok earlier this month,...
CelebritiesPosted by
OK! Magazine

Mischa Barton Accused Of Being A 'Nightmare' On Set Of 'The O.C.' Following The Star's Claim She Was Bullied Behind The Scenes Of The Teen Drama

FOX's hit teen series The O.C. was always packed with drama, but the juiciest storylines seem to have taken place behind the scenes. Most recently, the show's star Mischa Barton has been accused of been a "nightmare" on set. Countering claims that the 35-year-old was "bullied" on the set, a source said the real problem was with Barton herself, who often frustrated the crew by constantly "show up late" for filming.
MoviesIGN

Cruella Star Emma Stone Talks About Cruella de Vil's ‘Dark’ Origin Story

Disney’s Cruella has released internationally last week. While speaking to Variety, the movie’s star Emma Stone revealed that she wasn’t surprised by Cruella de Vil’s dark origin story. Stone said, “Surprise is hard when you’ve been attached to the movie for four years and you’ve seen many different incarnations of...
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Parker Posey Joins HBO Max’s Michael Peterson Crime Drama ‘The Staircase’

Parker Posey is the latest star to be cast in HBO Max’s scripted adaptation of the docuseries The Staircase. The Golden Globe-nominated actress joins the previously announced Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche and Rosemarie DeWitt for the drama based on the life and trial of author Michael Peterson. In 2001, Peterson was accused of killing his wife, Kathleen. He had claimed his wife’s death resulted from her falling down the stairs of their North Carolina home, but an autopsy found that she had died due to blows to the back of the head with a blunt object.
Theater & Danceskiddle.com

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Out of the darknessinto the spotlightback to the place where we belong. Everybody is talking about the West Ends first major musical to reope... This event occurred in June 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Out of the darkness…into the spotlight…back to the place...