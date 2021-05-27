Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

AC Milan signs France goalkeeper Mike Maignan from Lille

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN — AC Milan signed goalkeeper Mike Maignan on Thursday, only days after he helped Lille win the French league title. Milan said the 25-year-old Frenchman signed a five-year contract through 2026. He will move to Italy after representing France at the European Championship. The Italian club did not reveal the transfer fee.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Mike Maignan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#France#Italy#Ac Milan#Milan#Frenchman#Italian#Serie A#European#Ap#Lille#Goalkeeper Mike Maignan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
UEFA
Place
Europe
News Break
A.C. Milan
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerfootball-news24.com

Lille has identified Mike Maignan’s successor

Winner of rival Racing Club de Lens on Friday, Lille took a big step towards the title of champion of France. However the Mastiffs are likely to experience an eventful summer in the direction of departures. Sven Botman, Renato Sanches and even coach Christophe Galtier should take the tangent. A departure also seems relevant for Mike Maignan. Arrived from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2015 to be the understudy of Vincent Enyeama, the native of Cayenne had slowly, but surely imposed himself as number one.
SoccerUS News and World Report

Soccer-PSG Cling on to Title Hopes as Leaders Lille Held

PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain clung on to their hopes of winning a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title with a 4-0 home win against 10-man Stade de Reims as Lille's lead was cut to a single point with one game remaining on Sunday. As PSG cruised to a routine...
UEFAligue1.com

PSG trophy hopes on line in decisive week

Paris Saint-Germain - Stade de Reims Sunday at 21:00 CET (1900 GMT) After seven Ligue 1 titles in the last eight seasons, could PSG end this campaign without any major trophy? That is the worst-case scenario facing the capital club heading into the last week of this season with two games left for them to haul in Lille either side of the Coupe de France final against AS Monaco at the Stade de France.
Premier LeagueSportsBook Review

Premier League, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 Best Bets for the Weekend

Premier League, Bundesliga & Ligue 1 Soccer odds are now available as we are back with our favorite European expert advice and free betting predictions. Read on for this week’s most favorable soccer betting picks, football analysis & free betting advice. West Ham United FC vs. Brighton & Hove Albion...
UEFATribal Football

AC Milan midfielder Calhanoglu remains unsure of future

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu says his future won't depend on Champions League qualification. Calhanoglu's contract expires next month. “I am very happy that we reached this point. We're fired up and want to book our spot in the Champions League," Calhanoglu told Sky Italia. “I always said that I...
Soccerdailyjournal.net

Captain Marquinhos: No excuses for PSG’s poor title campaign

PARIS — The verdict on how Paris Saint-Germain’s “unacceptable” league campaign has unraveled came from club captain Marquinhos. Eight defeats, leads carelessly thrown away, too many red cards and a recurring lack of composure have left PSG trailing Lille by three points heading into Sunday’s penultimate round of games. The...
UEFAsempremilan.com

A 15-game winning streak and Pioli’s main victim: All the key stats ahead of Milan vs. Cagliari

AC Milan head into their final home game of the season knowing a win is enough for a top four finish, and they face one of their favoured opponents in Cagliari. Milan are one step closer to Champions League qualification after the wins against Juventus and Torino, able to secure their return with a win against the visitors from Sardinia. The Rossoneri are in great form after snatching six points from Turin in just a few days, with an aggregate score of 10-0.
Soccersempremilan.com

Official: Milan vs. Cagliari starting XIs – one change from Torino win; visitors avoid rotating

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has made one change to his starting XI to face Cagliari compared to the team that beat Torino 7-0. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be in goal protected by a back four of Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori and Theo Hernandez from right to left. Ismael Bennacer and Franck Kessie will be the midfield double pivot with Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz and Hakan Calhanoglu as the trident behind Ante Rebic, who will look to build on his 12-minute hat-trick in midweek as the centre-forward in Ibrahimovic’s absence.
Soccersportschatplace.com

Lille OSC vs. Saint-Etienne 5/16/21 Ligue 1 Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 (-110), Under 2.5 (-110) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Lille OSC is welcoming Saint-Etienne at Stade Pierre Mauroy in round 37 in the French Ligue 1. Against all odds, Lille is still marching towards the title, and with a win here, they will get one step closer. Lille is at the top of the table with 79 points, 62 scored goals, and only 22 conceded goals which makes Lille the best defensive team in the league. In their last game, Lille was playing against Lens on the road, and they have had 52% of ball possession, 6 shots on goal, 4 corner kicks, 1 big chance created, and a solid 89% of the correct passes. Lille got ahead early, in the 4th minute, and with Lens conceding a red card in the 35th minute, Lille has scored 2 more goals, and they have won this game 0-3. With 15 scored goals, Yilmaz is the leading goalscorer for Lille with 15 goals, while David added 12 goals. Bamba has 8 assists. Lihadji is the only injured player for Lille. In their last 6 games, Lille has 5 wins and a draw, and their schedule for the rest of the season is great. I see Lille winning the title this season, and it will be an amazing thing to see when PSG who spent a ton of money ends up behind them.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Leicester City Transfers: Price of signing Boubakary Soumaré revealed

Leicester City is extremely close to complete its first signing of the summer in Boubakary Soumaré. Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano sheds some light on the subject. The Foxes are on the verge of signing the young talented LOSC Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumaré. The Frenchman’s name was associated with Leicester City for the longest period. The youngster plays as a defensive midfielder but is also adaptable in a box-to-box central midfielder role.
UEFAsempremilan.com

AC Milan 0-0 Cagliari: Rossoneri freeze under the San Siro lights and fail to secure top four

AC Milan missed a huge opportunity to secure their spot in the top four as they failed to beat an already-safe Cagliari at San Siro. In what was a scrappy game littered with mistakes and poor execution in the final third, Milan were unable to breakdown a resolute away side who had learned that they have Serie A status for another season just a couple of hours before the game.
Premier LeagueTriangle

The Eleventh Hour – Titles Races Wrap up Across Europe

Now that it is the middle of May, with only a few weeks left of club football in the 2020/21 season, domestic football leagues across Europe are in the process of wrapping up; this is often the most exciting part of the campaign, with this weekend and midweek as prime examples. As we approach the 11th hour, some leagues have already mathematically crowned their champions while other title races are tightening like vice-grips, going down to the wire. Even in those leagues where the winner is guaranteed, the scramble to qualify for European competitions as well as avoid relegation is still very much alive.
Soccersemoball.com

French title race goes to last day as PSG wins, Lille draws

PARIS (AP) -- Paris Saint-Germain routed Reims 4-0 to take the French title race to the last day, as Lille drew 0-0 at home to Saint-Etienne on Sunday for a one-point lead at the top. Both teams are away next weekend, with PSG at Brest and Lille facing Angers. "We're...
Soccersempremilan.com

Three stats highlight just how worrying Milan’s home form has been in 2020-21

The extent of AC Milan’s home struggles during the 2020-21 season have been made clear with three key statistics. As MilanLive writes, the number of points won at home by Milan in the current season is just 30. In this statistic, the Rossoneri are seventh in Serie A in terms of home form, with only 3 points more than Sampdoria obtained on their own field. Eight wins, six draws and five defeats in 19 home games.
UEFACharlotteObserver.com

MATCHDAY: Atlético Madrid, Lille can clinch league titles

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Atlético Madrid can win La Liga in the second-to-last round if it beats Osasuna at home and Real Madrid fails to win at Athletic Bilbao. Atlético holds a two-point advantage over defending champion Madrid. Madrid holds the head-to-head tiebreaker. Third-placed Barcelona needs both front-runners to stumble to have a shot at getting back into the fight on the final weekend. Barcelona is four points behind Atlético before hosting Celta Vigo. All the matches for round 37 are to be played simultaneously.