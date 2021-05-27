Petition to Get Bravo to Make Jennifer Weisselberg a Real Housewife

I don’t know much about the Real Housewives franchise, but I know enough to say with confidence that Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of a former Trump Organization employee and former daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg, would be an incredible addition to the franchise. She’s blonde, she’s messy, and she clearly loves drama and revenge, which has become obvious as she’s made the rounds recently to spill all of the dirt about her former father-in-law’s financial dealings on behalf of the Trumps, details she has turned over to authorities that could very well lead to criminal charges against not only Donald Trump, but possibly his children as well. As Vanity Fair put it, Weisselberg very well could be “the woman who could send Donald Trump to prison.” Hello, Bravo, what’re you waiting for?