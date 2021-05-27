60 New Illinois Road Trip Itineraries Just in Time For (May 28) National Road Trip Day
Just in time for National Road Trip Day (May 28), the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, Office of Tourism is showcasing more than 60 new road trip itineraries, as part of the state of Illinois's summer tourism campaign, "Time For Me to Drive," to promote the return of travel across Illinois, encouraging both residents and visitors to safely explore the state's diverse communities.