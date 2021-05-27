Freeze Watch issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill AREAS OF FOG ACROSS SOUTHEAST ND Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across parts of southeast ND. The fog is highly variable and shallow, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear.Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog has been slowly lifting with daytime heating and is expected to improve by 11 AM.