Freeze Watch issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Eastern North Dakota and the northwest quarter of Minnesota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.alerts.weather.gov