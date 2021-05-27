Cancel
Barnes County, ND

Freeze Watch issued for Barnes, Benson, Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Eddy by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barnes; Benson; Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Eddy; Grand Forks; Griggs; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Towner; Traill; Western Walsh County FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Eastern North Dakota and the northwest quarter of Minnesota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

alerts.weather.gov
Barnes County, NDweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Cass, Griggs, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Steele by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 09:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barnes; Cass; Griggs; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Steele; Traill AREAS OF FOG ACROSS SOUTHEAST ND Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across parts of southeast ND. The fog is highly variable and shallow, with rapid changes from a quarter mile or less visibility near the ground to clear.Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections and railroad crossings. The fog has been slowly lifting with daytime heating and is expected to improve by 11 AM.
Richland County, NDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 18:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL WILKIN AND EAST CENTRAL RICHLAND COUNTIES At 610 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Galchutt, or 9 miles northwest of Wahpeton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe storm will be near Brushvale around 620 PM CDT. Dwight around 625 PM CDT. Wahpeton around 645 PM CDT. Breckenridge around 655 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 23 and 33. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Richland County, NDweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 17:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Richland The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Wilkin County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Richland County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 548 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Galchutt, or 14 miles northwest of Wahpeton, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Abercrombie around 550 PM CDT. McCauleyville around 555 PM CDT. Galchutt and Kent around 600 PM CDT. Brushvale around 620 PM CDT. Dwight around 630 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 23 and 38. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Grand Forks County, NDINFORUM

Jacobs: When the wind blows in ND, the soil goes with it

GRAND FORKS — Well, the Legislature’s adjourned, but the wind is still blowing. No surprise there, of course. In North Dakota, the only time the wind isn’t blowing is when it’s changing direction, or so it seems. Pretty much every North Dakotan has something to say about the wind, and...
Barnes County, NDnewsdakota.com

Barnes County Road Closure Notification

KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Effective: 8:00 AM Tuesday, May 11th, Barnes County 21 south (Kathryn Road) will be closed approximately 3.5 miles north of ND Highway 46 near the City of Kathryn. A tentative reopening of the roadway is scheduled for 5:30 PM Wednesday, May 12th. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes, no detour will be provided.