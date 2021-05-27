Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Wakenda Creek at Carrollton. * From this evening to Saturday afternoon. * At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 4.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 18.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying undeveloped areas along the creek begins. * Impact...At 19.1 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the South Main Street bridge over Wakenda Creek. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, South Main Street along with Stonewall Street and Wabash Road on the south side of Carrollton are overtopped by flood waters. Flood waters also threaten businesses in low-lying areas near the creek. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm Wakenda Creek Carrollton 16.0 4.7 Thu 10am 6.4 17.7 7.7

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carrollton, MO
County
Carroll County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fld Obs#Wakenda Creek Carrollton#Flood Waters#Flood Stage#Cdt Thursday#Motorists#Missouri Wakenda Creek#Low Lying Areas#Wabash Road#Severity#Target Area#Deaths#Vehicles#Stonewall Street#Moderate Certainty#Drive#Stg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Carroll County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Chariton, Howard, Randolph, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Chariton; Howard; Randolph; Saline SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CHARITON...SOUTHERN RANDOLPH...NORTHEASTERN PETTIS...EAST CENTRAL CARROLL...HOWARD CENTRAL SALINE AND CENTRAL COOPER COUNTIES UNTIL 230 AM CDT At 143 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Brunswick to 11 miles southeast of Marshall. Movement was east at 45 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Moberly, Marshall, Boonville, Fayette, Slater, Salisbury, Huntsville, Glasgow, New Franklin, Brunswick, Pilot Grove, Higbee, Keytesville, Clark, Armstrong, Prairie Home, Gilliam, Nelson, Miami and Renick. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 76 and 114. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and north central Missouri.
Carroll County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Lafayette, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Lafayette; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR RAY...WESTERN CARROLL AND CENTRAL LAFAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 AM CDT At 1226 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmond, moving east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richmond, Higginsville, Lexington, Carrollton, Waverly, Wellington, Norborne, Hardin, Corder, Alma, Henrietta, Blackburn, Mayview, Rayville, Napoleon, Camden, Bogard, Fleming, Dover and Knoxville. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central, north central and west central Missouri.