Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-29 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Carroll The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Missouri Wakenda Creek at Carrollton affecting Carroll County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Wakenda Creek at Carrollton. * From this evening to Saturday afternoon. * At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 4.7 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 18.4 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of low-lying undeveloped areas along the creek begins. * Impact...At 19.1 feet, Water reaches the bottom of the South Main Street bridge over Wakenda Creek. * Impact...At 19.8 feet, South Main Street along with Stonewall Street and Wabash Road on the south side of Carrollton are overtopped by flood waters. Flood waters also threaten businesses in low-lying areas near the creek. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm Wakenda Creek Carrollton 16.0 4.7 Thu 10am 6.4 17.7 7.7