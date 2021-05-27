Autism Society of Greater Akron holds virtual endurance events

Step Into Autism 54-Day Challenge

The Autism Society of Greater Akron (ASGA) is hosting its 11th annual Step Into Autism fundraiser with a virtual endurance event called the 54-Day Challenge from April 24 to June 17 this year.

ASGA challenges participants to walk, run, or cycle 1.54 miles every day for 54 days or set their distance objective throughout the challenge. Aside from these activities, individuals are free to choose additional sports, such as regular workouts, yoga, and dancing.

Anyone, as an individual or as a family, a group of friends, or a group of colleagues, can participate in this event from home, their neighborhood, a local park, or the participants' preferred locations.

Despite the challenge officially beginning in April, anyone still has the time to run until June 17, but only those who register by June 1 can get its t-shirt merchandise. ASGA wants people to know that anyone can still join this challenge whenever they're ready, as long as the fundraising is ongoing.

At the end of the challenge, the society invites everyone to celebrate with a Resource Fair and Family Fun Day at Lock 3 Park on June 19. Regardless of their involvement in the challenge, this event is free and open to the public.

ASGA has been hosting activities in the Greater Akron area to bring together persons with autism, their families, and supporters and provide support and resources. The Step Into Autism 54-Day Challenge is its main fundraiser event, and events range from the Annual Autism Summit to inclusive events with community partners.

The events and fundraisers provide a secure, comfortable environment for families, carers, educators, other professionals, and individuals with autism. All of the proceeds raised will stay in the community to help people affected by autism in Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, and Wayne counties.

Visit runsignup.com/Race/OH/Akron/StepIntoAutism or email Leslie@AutismAkron.org for additional information or to register for the challenge.