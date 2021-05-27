Cancel
ProMIS, Selexis to Develop Antibody Targeting Toxic Amyloid Beta

By Patricia Inacio PhD
alzheimersnewstoday.com
 18 days ago

ProMIS Neurosciences will advance the development of PMN310, its manmade antibody designed to target the toxic forms of amyloid beta that underlie Alzheimer’s disease. The first step in the manufacturing of PMN310 will be carried out by Selexis with its proprietary CHO-K1 cell line, part of the company’s SUREtechnology platform.

