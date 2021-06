Ned Richardson, the Grand Marshal of the event, speaks about his time in two different branches of the military. While it was originally scheduled to be held at the New Westwood Cemetery, because of rain, Westwood's Memorial Day ceremony was instead celebrated under a tent at Thurston Middle School. Noting the event’s changes, the day began with Chris McEwan talking about how much there was that could be complained about, from the weather and lack of parade, to there not being the big flag flying off a Westwood ladder truck and the lack of school bands. “But we’re here" he said "and that makes it all good.”