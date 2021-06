Picture this: You are walking up to home plate. You glance at the mound and spot the hulking figure of Bob Gibson of the St. Louis Cardinals glaring at you as you make your way to the batter’s box. The crowd is hushed with expectant anticipation as you dig your back foot into the dirt. Gibson comes set and you do the same, but something is wrong. Your hands don’t feel the weight of your weapon. Where is your baseball bat? Gibson goes into his windup and your heart starts to pound. You try to call time, but your hands are frozen together. His windup slows and your pulse quickens and after what seems like minutes of torture he finally reaches the release point. The ball comes at you so quickly that you barely have time to blink. You are helpless. You are batless. There is nothing you can do.