California Covid Variant May Cause Reinfection Post Recovery Says Study
As Covid-19, the disease that expanded and shrunk the world in ways unknown to man, continues to takes lives, the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 is keeping on an alert. According to experts, viruses mutate all the time, but certain mutations can be more dangerous or infectious than others. A new variation of Covid-19, first discovered in January 2021, is believed to cause reinfection in people who have contracted Covid-19.