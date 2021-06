Had it not been for Ryan Murphy's brilliant mind, we wouldn't have binge-worthy gems like Glee, Nip/Tuck and American Horror Story. The 55-year-old writer, producer and director, often cited as the most powerful man in TV, is well-known for his inclusive storytelling, which just might explain the Tony and six Emmy Awards under his belt. But aside from his remarkable achievements and impact on the TV industry, Murphy has also been happily married to his husband, David Miller, for quite some time now. But who is Ryan Murphy's husband and how did they meet? Read on for more details.