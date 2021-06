DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin recently released some startling information about hard drug use and possession in the county. Whereas he reported 182 cases of heroin/fentanyl possession in all of 2019, just four months into 2021 his office has already logged 242 cases. As if those numbers are not frightening enough, his office also reported 112 DuPage County opioid deaths in 2020. These statistics should scare every Naperville resident. Whether it is concern for teenage or young adult children, or a need to keep streets safe from drug dealers, Mr. Berlin’s facts don’t lie. Opioids like heroin, fentanyl and cocaine are in our communities. They are widely available, and extremely addictive.