We’ve reached the true lull period of the NFL offseason, yet the league still managed to get some buzz going Wednesday night when it announced its full 2021 schedule. This is the time of year when the NFL media-industrial complex has to work to make football a year-round sport. NFL insiders like NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter report dates of the official release the same way they would transactions between teams or other legitimate intel. NFL teams’ social media units go all out putting together creative ways to announce their schedules. And the reveal itself happens on prime-time television. Many of those times and dates were leaked well before the league made its official announcement. (Which isn’t a huge deal, considering we’ve known every team’s opponent since the end of last season, just not the exact order of the schedule.)