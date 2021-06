ThePHOJC LiveStream for Sunday 5-30-2021 : "Drawing,...But Still Thirsty" ​John Chapter 4 Verse 11-15 At the start of every week, we come together as a church body to offer worship to God. In addition to the structured program, we believe "It ain't nobody's business how you praise the Lord!" So if you want to clap your hands, stomp your feet, stand in silence, or run up and down the aisles, we welcome the opportunity to worship God with you in spirit and in truth. We are a place of real praise, real power and real people.