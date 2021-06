The trial of retired police officers and a solicitor accused of amending statements to cover up failures during the Hillsborough disaster has collapsed.Former chief superintendent Donald Denton, retired detective chief inspector Alan Foster, and Peter Metcalf, who was a solicitor for South Yorkshire Police at the time, applied to have the case against them dismissed after a month of evidence in a trial that had been awaited for decades by the victims’ families.The trio had been charged with perverting the course of justice, but a judge found the offence “did not apply” because the statements were changed for a public...