New Variant, Vaccination Certificates, Getting Ready for Summer: COVID-19 Global Weekly Highlights

These are the global coronavirus stories you need to know about this week. In France, a new strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has been detected in the Bacalan neighbourhood of the city of Bordeaux with at least 46 new cases reported. Additional vaccine doses are being sent to the region to help contain the cluster. Quarantine for travellers from the UK is being put in place because of the spread of the B.1.617.2 UK variant. On May 25, 199 people died from COVID-19, and there have been 108,908 deaths since the start of the epidemic. The decline in hospital pressures continues with 19,430 people hospitalised and 447 patients in intensive care.