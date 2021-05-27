Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Loss-of-function mutations in the melanocortin 4 receptor in a UK birth cohort

By Kaitlin H. Wade, Brian Y. H. Lam, Audrey Melvin, Warren Pan, Laura J. Corbin, David A. Hughes, Kara Rainbow, Jian-Hua Chen, Katie Duckett, Xiaoming Liu, Jacek Mokrosiński, Alexander Mörseburg, Sam Neaves, Alice Williamson, Chen Zhang, I. Sadaf Farooqi, Giles S. H. Yeo, Nicholas J. Timpson, Stephen O’Rahilly
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMutations in the melanocortin 4 receptor gene (MC4R) are associated with obesity but little is known about the prevalence and impact of such mutations throughout human growth and development. We examined the MC4R coding sequence in 5,724 participants from the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children, functionally characterized all nonsynonymous MC4R variants and examined their association with anthropometric phenotypes from childhood to early adulthood. The frequency of heterozygous loss-of-function (LoF) mutations in MC4R was ~1 in 337 (0.30%), considerably higher than previous estimates. At age 18 years, mean differences in body weight, body mass index and fat mass between carriers and noncarriers of LoF mutations were 17.76 kg (95% CI 9.41, 26.10), 4.84 kg m−2 (95% CI 2.19, 7.49) and 14.78 kg (95% CI 8.56, 20.99), respectively. MC4R LoF mutations may be more common than previously reported and carriers of such variants may enter adult life with a substantial burden of excess adiposity.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene Mutations#Uk#Genetic Mutations#Genetic Data#Clinical Studies#No More Experiments#Experimental Data#D#Chem#R B Cone#R D Localization#Npy#Agrp#Adipostat#Djalali A Sivitz#W I Mark#V J Cone#B Froguel#C Z#Lvmi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

CBP/p300 HAT maintains the gene network critical for β cell identity and functional maturity

Loss of β cell identity and functional immaturity are thought to be involved in β cell failure in type 2 diabetes. CREB-binding protein (CBP) and its paralogue p300 act as multifunctional transcriptional co-activators and histone acetyltransferases (HAT) with extensive biological functions. However, whether the regulatory role of CBP/p300 in islet β cell function depends on the HAT activity remains uncertain. In this current study, A-485, a selective inhibitor of CBP/p300 HAT activity, greatly impaired glucose-stimulated insulin secretion from rat islets in vitro and in vivo. RNA-sequencing analysis showed a comprehensive downregulation of β cell and α cell identity genes in A-485-treated islets, without upregulation of dedifferentiation markers and derepression of disallowed genes. A-485 treatment decreased the expressions of genes involved in glucose sensing, not in glycolysis, tricarboxylic acid cycle, and oxidative phosphorylation. In the islets of prediabetic db/db mice, CBP/p300 displayed a significant decrease with key genes for β cell function. The deacetylation of histone H3K27 as well as the transcription factors Hnf1α and Foxo1 was involved in CBP/p300 HAT inactivation-repressed expressions of β cell identity and functional genes. These findings highlight the dominant role of CBP/p300 HAT in the maintenance of β cell identity by governing transcription network.
Public HealthNature.com

Meta-analysis and metaregression of risk factors associated with mortality in hip fracture patients during the COVID-19 pandemic

Incidence of hip fractures has remained unchanged during the pandemic with overlapping vulnerabilities observed in patients with hip fractures and those infected with COVID-19. We aimed to investigate the independent impact of COVID-19 infection on the mortality of these patients. Healthcare databases were systematically searched over 2-weeks from 1st–14th November 2020 to identify eligible studies assessing the impact of COVID-19 on hip fracture patients. Meta-analysis of proportion was performed to obtain pooled values of prevalence, incidence and case fatality rate of hip fracture patients with COVID-19 infection. 30-day mortality, excess mortality and all-cause mortality were analysed using a mixed-effects model. 22 studies reporting 4015 patients were identified out of which 2651 (66%) were assessed during the pandemic. An excess mortality of 10% was seen for hip fractures treated during the pandemic (OR 2.00, p = 0.007), in comparison to the pre-pandemic controls (5%). Estimated mortality of COVID-19 positive hip fracture patients was four-fold (RR 4.59, p < 0.0001) and 30-day mortality was 38.0% (HR 4.73, p < 0.0001). The case fatality rate for COVID-19 positive patients was 34.74%. Between-study heterogeneity for the pooled analysis was minimal (I2 = 0.00) whereas, random effects metaregression identified subgroup heterogeneity for male gender (p < 0.001), diabetes (p = 0.002), dementia (p = 0.001) and extracapsular fractures (p = 0.01) increased risk of mortality in COVID-19 positive patients.
GoogleNature.com

Low ventilatory responsiveness to transient hypoxia or breath-holding predicts fast marathon performance in healthy middle-aged and older men

The aim of this study was to test the utility of haemodynamic and autonomic variables (e.g. peripheral chemoreflex sensitivity [PCheS], blood pressure variability [BPV]) for the prediction of individual performance (marathon time and VO2max) in older men. The post-competition vasodilation and sympathetic vasomotor tone predict the marathon performance in younger men, but their prognostic relevance in older men remains unknown. The peripheral chemoreflex restrains exercise-induced vasodilation via sympathetically-mediated mechanism, what makes it a plausible candidate for the individual performance marker. 23 men aged ≥ 50 year competing in the Wroclaw Marathon underwent an evaluation of: resting haemodynamic parameters, PCheS with two methods: transient hypoxia and breath-holding test (BHT), cardiac barosensitivity, heart rate variability (HRV) and BPV, plasma renin and aldosterone, VO2max in a cardiopulmonary exercise test (CPET). All tests were conducted twice: before and after the race, except for transient hypoxia and CPET which were performed once, before the race. Fast marathon performance and high VO2max were correlated with: low ventilatory responsiveness to hypoxia (r =  − 0.53, r = 0.67, respectively) and pre-race BHT (r =  − 0.47, r = 0.51, respectively), (1) greater SD of beat-to-beat SBP (all p < 0.05). Fast performance was related with an enhanced pre-race vascular response to BHT (r =  − 0.59, p = 0.005). The variables found by other studies to predict the marathon performance in younger men: post-competition vasodilation, sympathetic vasomotor tone (LF-BPV) and HRV were not associated with the individual performance in our population. The results suggest that PCheS (ventilatory response) predicts individual performance (marathon time and VO2max) in men aged ≥ 50 yeat. Although cause-effect relationship including the role of peripheral chemoreceptors in restraining the post-competition vasodilation via the sympathetic vasoconstrictor outflow may be hypothesized to underline these findings, the lack of correlation between individual performance and both, the post-competition vasodilation and the sympathetic vasomotor tone argues against such explanation. Vascular responsiveness to breath-holding appears to be of certain value for predicting individual performance in this population, however.
ScienceNature.com

Transcranial magnetic stimulation as a translational biomarker for AMPA receptor modulation

TAK-653 is a novel α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid receptor (AMPAR)-positive allosteric modulator being developed as a potential therapeutic for major depressive disorder (MDD). Currently, there are no translational biomarkers that evaluate physiological responses to the activation of glutamatergic brain circuits available. Here, we tested whether noninvasive neurostimulation, specifically single-pulse or paired-pulse motor cortex transcranial magnetic stimulation (spTMS and ppTMS, respectively), coupled with measures of evoked motor response captures the pharmacodynamic effects of TAK-653 in rats and healthy humans. In the rat study, five escalating TAK-653 doses (0.1–50 mg/kg) or vehicle were administered to 31 adult male rats, while measures of cortical excitability were obtained by spTMS coupled with mechanomyography. Twenty additional rats were used to measure brain and plasma TAK-653 concentrations. The human study was conducted in 24 healthy volunteers (23 males, 1 female) to assess the impact on cortical excitability of 0.5 and 6 mg TAK-653 compared with placebo, measured by spTMS and ppTMS coupled with electromyography in a double-blind crossover design. Plasma TAK-653 levels were also measured. TAK-653 increased both the mechanomyographic response to spTMS in rats and the amplitude of motor-evoked potentials in humans at doses yielding similar plasma concentrations. TAK-653 did not affect resting motor threshold or paired-pulse responses in humans. This is the first report of a translational functional biomarker for AMPA receptor potentiation and indicates that TMS may be a useful translational platform to assess the pharmacodynamic profile of glutamate receptor modulators.
ScienceNature.com

A predictive in vitro risk assessment platform for pro-arrhythmic toxicity using human 3D cardiac microtissues

Cardiotoxicity of pharmaceutical drugs, industrial chemicals, and environmental toxicants can be severe, even life threatening, which necessitates a thorough evaluation of the human response to chemical compounds. Predicting risks for arrhythmia and sudden cardiac death accurately is critical for defining safety profiles. Currently available approaches have limitations including a focus on single select ion channels, the use of non-human species in vitro and in vivo, and limited direct physiological translation. We have advanced the robustness and reproducibility of in vitro platforms for assessing pro-arrhythmic cardiotoxicity using human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiomyocytes and human cardiac fibroblasts in 3-dimensional microtissues. Using automated algorithms and statistical analyses of eight comprehensive evaluation metrics of cardiac action potentials, we demonstrate that tissue-engineered human cardiac microtissues respond appropriately to physiological stimuli and effectively differentiate between high-risk and low-risk compounds exhibiting blockade of the hERG channel (E4031 and ranolazine, respectively). Further, we show that the environmental endocrine disrupting chemical bisphenol-A (BPA) causes acute and sensitive disruption of human action potentials in the nanomolar range. Thus, this novel human 3D in vitro pro-arrhythmic risk assessment platform addresses critical needs in cardiotoxicity testing for both environmental and pharmaceutical compounds and can be leveraged to establish safe human exposure levels.
HealthNature.com

Ex vivo expansion of dysfunctional regulatory T lymphocytes restores suppressive function in Parkinson’s disease

Inflammation is a pathological hallmark of Parkinson’s disease (PD). Chronic pro-inflammatory responses contribute to the loss of neurons in the neurodegenerative process. The present study was undertaken to define the peripheral innate and adaptive immune contributions to inflammation in patients with PD. Immunophenotyping revealed a shift of peripheral myeloid and lymphoid cells towards a pro-inflammatory phenotype. Regulatory T cells (Tregs) were reduced in number, and their suppression of T responder proliferation decreased. The PD Tregs did not suppress activated pro-inflammatory myeloid cells. Ex vivo expansion of Tregs from patients with PD restored and enhanced their suppressive functions while expanded Tregs displayed increased expression of foxp3, il2ra (CD25), nt5e (CD73), il10, il13, ctla4, pdcd1 (PD1), and gzmb. Collectively, these findings documented a shift towards a pro-inflammatory peripheral immune response in patients with PD; the loss of Treg suppressive functions may contribute significantly to this response, supporting PD as a disorder with extensive systemic pro-inflammatory responses. The restoration and enhancement of Treg suppressive functions following ex vivo expansion may provide a potential cell therapeutic approach for patients with PD.
ScienceNature.com

Increased expression of Protein S in eyes with diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema

Protein S (PS) is a multifunctional glycoprotein that ameliorates the detrimental effects of diabetes mellitus (DM). The aim of this study was to evaluate the distribution of PS in diabetic retinopathy (DR) and diabetic macular edema (DME). This was a study of 50 eyes with DM (37 with DME, 6 with proliferative DR, and 7 with no DR) and 19 eyes without DM. The level of PS was measured by enzyme immunoassay and was compared between eyes with or without DM, with or without DME, and with severe DME (≥ 350 μm) or mild DME (< 350 μm). We also performed immunohistopathologic evaluations of post-mortem eyes and the cystoid lesions excised during surgery. The aqueous free PS was significantly higher with DM (7.9 ± 1.2 ng/ml, P < 0.01) than without DM (6.1 ± 0.7). The aqueous free PS was significantly elevated with DME (8.2 ± 1.2, P < 0.05) compared to proliferative DR (7.0 ± 1.0) and no DR (7.0 ± 0.7). Eyes with severe DME had significantly higher aqueous free PS than mild DME (8.5 ± 1.3 vs. 7.7 ± 1.0, P < 0.05). Immunohistochemistry showed PS in the outer plexiform layer of the retina and cystoid lesion. The higher expression of PS with DR and DME suggests that PS is involved in their pathogenesis.
ScienceNature.com

The influence of body position on bioelectrical impedance spectroscopy measurements in young children

Bioelectrical impedance techniques are easy to use and portable tools for assessing body composition. While measurements vary according to standing vs supine position in adults, and fasting and bladder voiding have been proposed as additional important influences, these have not been assessed in young children. Therefore, the influence of position, fasting, and voiding on bioimpedance measurements was examined in children. Bioimpedance measurements (ImpediMed SFB7) were made in 50 children (3.38 years). Measurements were made when supine and twice when standing (immediately on standing and after four minutes). Impedance and body composition were compared between positions, and the effect of fasting and voiding was assessed. Impedance varied between positions, but body composition parameters other than fat mass (total body water, intra- and extra-cellular water, fat-free mass) differed by less than 5%. There were no differences according to time of last meal or void. Equations were developed to allow standing measurements of fat mass to be combined with supine measurements. In early childhood, it can be difficult to meet requirements for fasting, voiding, and lying supine prior to measurement. This study provides evidence to enable standing and supine bioimpedance measurements to be combined in cohorts of young children.
WorldNature.com

Iceland screens, treats, or prevents multiple myeloma (iStopMM): a population-based screening study for monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance and randomized controlled trial of follow-up strategies

Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) precedes multiple myeloma (MM). Population-based screening for MGUS could identify candidates for early treatment in MM. Here we describe the Iceland Screens, Treats, or Prevents Multiple Myeloma study (iStopMM), the first population-based screening study for MGUS including a randomized trial of follow-up strategies. Icelandic residents born before 1976 were offered participation. Blood samples are collected alongside blood sampling in the Icelandic healthcare system. Participants with MGUS are randomized to three study arms. Arm 1 is not contacted, arm 2 follows current guidelines, and arm 3 follows a more intensive strategy. Participants who progress are offered early treatment. Samples are collected longitudinally from arms 2 and 3 for the study biobank. All participants repeatedly answer questionnaires on various exposures and outcomes including quality of life and psychiatric health. National registries on health are cross-linked to all participants. Of the 148,704 individuals in the target population, 80 759 (54.3%) provided informed consent for participation. With a very high participation rate, the data from the iStopMM study will answer important questions on MGUS, including potentials harms and benefits of screening. The study can lead to a paradigm shift in MM therapy towards screening and early therapy.
ScienceScience Now

Shared B cell memory to coronaviruses and other pathogens varies in human age groups and tissues

Vaccination and infection promote the formation, tissue distribution, and clonal evolution of B cells, which encode humoral immune memory. We evaluated pediatric and adult blood and deceased adult organ donor tissues to determine convergent antigen-specific antibody genes of similar sequences shared between individuals. B cell memory varied for different pathogens. Polysaccharide antigen–specific clones were not exclusive to the spleen. Adults had higher clone frequencies and greater class switching in lymphoid tissues than blood, while pediatric blood had abundant class-switched convergent clones. Consistent with reported serology, prepandemic children had class-switched convergent clones to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 with weak cross-reactivity to other coronaviruses, while adult blood or tissues showed few such clones. These results highlight the prominence of early childhood B cell clonal expansions and cross-reactivity for future responses to novel pathogens.
CancerNature.com

RNA mA reader YTHDF2 facilitates lung adenocarcinoma cell proliferation and metastasis by targeting the AXIN1/Wnt/β-catenin signaling

Lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. YTHDF2 is a reader of N6-methyladenosine (m6A) on RNA and plays a critical role in the initiation and propagation of myeloid leukemia; however, whether YTHDF2 controls the development of LUAD remains to be explored. Here, we found that YTHDF2 was significantly upregulated in LUAD compared with paracancerous normal tissues, and YTHDF2 knockdown drastically inhibited, while its overexpression promoted, cell growth, colony formation and migration of LUAD cells in vitro. In addition, YTHDF2 knockdown significantly inhibited tumorigenesis in a murine tumor xenograft model. Through the integrative analysis of RNA-seq, m6A-seq, CLIP-seq, and RIP-seq datasets, we identified a set of potential direct targets of YTHDF2 in LUAD, among which we confirmed AXIN1, which encodes a negative regulator of the Wnt/β-catenin signaling, as a direct target of YTHDF2. YTHDF2 promoted AXIN1 mRNA decay and subsequently activated the Wnt/β-catenin signaling. Knockout of AXIN1 sufficiently rescued the inhibitory effect of YTHDF2 depletion on lung cancer cell proliferation, colony-formation, and migration. These results revealed YTHDF2 to be a contributor of LUAD development acting through the upregulation of the AXIN1/Wnt/β-catenin signaling, which can be a potential therapeutic target for LUAD.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Loss of the WNT9a ligand aggravates the rheumatoid arthritis-like symptoms in hTNF transgenic mice

Agonists and antagonists of the canonical Wnt signaling pathway are modulators of pathological aspects of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Their activity is primarily modifying bone loss and bone formation, as shown in animal models of RA. More recently, modulation of Wnt signaling by the antagonist Sclerostin has also been shown to influence soft-tissue-associated inflammatory aspects of the disease pointing towards a role of Wnt signaling in soft-tissue inflammation as well. Yet, nothing is known experimentally about the role of Wnt ligands in RA. Here we provide evidence that altering Wnt signaling at the level of a ligand affects all aspects of the rheumatoid arthritic disease. WNT9a levels are increased in the pannus tissue of RA patients, and stimulation of synovial fibroblasts (SFB) with tumor necrosis factor (TNF) leads to increased transcription of Wnt9a. Loss of Wnt9a in a chronic TNF-dependent RA mouse model results in an aggravation of disease progression with enhanced pannus formation and joint destruction. Yet, loss of its activity in the acute K/BxN serum-transfer induced arthritis (STIA) mouse model, which is independent of TNF signaling, has no effect on disease severity or progression. Thus, suggesting a specific role for WNT9a in TNF-triggered RA. In synovial fibroblasts, WNT9a can activate the canonical Wnt/β-catenin pathway, but it can also activate P38- and downregulate NFκB signaling. Based on in vitro data, we propose that loss of Wnt9a creates a slight proinflammatory and procatabolic environment that boosts the TNF-mediated inflammatory response.
ScienceNature.com

The lower respiratory tract microbiome of critically ill patients with COVID-19

COVID-19 infection may predispose to secondary bacterial infection which is associated with poor clinical outcome especially among critically ill patients. We aimed to characterize the lower respiratory tract bacterial microbiome of COVID-19 critically ill patients in comparison to COVID-19-negative patients. We performed a 16S rRNA profiling on bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) samples collected between April and May 2020 from 24 COVID-19 critically ill subjects and 24 patients with non-COVID-19 pneumonia. Lung microbiome of critically ill patients with COVID-19 was characterized by a different bacterial diversity (PERMANOVA on weighted and unweighted UniFrac Pr(> F) = 0.001) compared to COVID-19-negative patients with pneumonia. Pseudomonas alcaligenes, Clostridium hiranonis, Acinetobacter schindleri, Sphingobacterium spp., Acinetobacter spp. and Enterobacteriaceae, characterized lung microbiome of COVID-19 critically ill patients (LDA score > 2), while COVID-19-negative patients showed a higher abundance of lung commensal bacteria (Haemophilus influenzae, Veillonella dispar, Granulicatella spp., Porphyromonas spp., and Streptococcus spp.). The incidence rate (IR) of infections during COVID-19 pandemic showed a significant increase of carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CR-Ab) infection. In conclusion, SARS-CoV-2 infection and antibiotic pressure may predispose critically ill patients to bacterial superinfection due to opportunistic multidrug resistant pathogens.
CancerNature.com

Expanded natural killer cells augment the antimyeloma effect of daratumumab, bortezomib, and dexamethasone in a mouse model

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. The use of natural killer (NK) cells is a promising and safe immunotherapeutic approach in the field of cancer immunotherapy. However, combination treatments are required to enhance the effector functions and therapeutic efficacy of NK cells. In this study, we investigated the potential of daratumumab (Dara), bortezomib, and dexamethasone (Dvd) to augment the antitumor effects of NK cells in a multiple myeloma (MM) xenograft mouse model. NK cells were expanded and activated using the K562-OX40 ligand and membrane-bound IL-18 and IL-21 in the presence of IL-2 and IL-15 from peripheral blood mononuclear cells from MM patients. A human MM xenograft model was established using human RPMI8226-RFP-FLuc cells in NOD/SCID IL-2Rγnull (NSG) mice. Tumor-bearing mice were divided into six treatment groups: no treatment, expanded NK cells (eNKs), Dara, Dara + eNKs, Dvd, and Dvd + eNKs. Dvd treatment strongly enhanced the cytotoxicity of eNKs by upregulating expression of NK cell activation ligands, downregulating expression of NK cell inhibitory ligands, and promoting antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity. The combination of eNKs with Dvd significantly prolonged mouse survival and reduced the tumor burden and serum M-protein level. Furthermore, Dvd pretreatment significantly increased eNK persistence and homing to MM sites. Our findings suggest that Dvd treatment potentiates the antimyeloma effects of NK cells expanded and activated ex vivo by modulating immune responses in MM-bearing mice.
CancerNature.com

Pancreatic cancer epidemiology: understanding the role of lifestyle and inherited risk factors

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2021)Cite this article. Pancreatic cancer is a leading cause of cancer death worldwide and its global burden has more than doubled over the past 25 years. The highest incidence regions for pancreatic cancer include North America, Europe and Australia, and although much of this increase is due to ageing worldwide populations, there are key modifiable risk factors for pancreatic cancer such as cigarette smoking, obesity, diabetes and alcohol intake. The prevalence of these risk factors is increasing in many global regions, resulting in increasing age-adjusted incidence rates for pancreatic cancer, but the relative contribution from these risk factors varies globally due to variation in the underlying prevalence and prevention strategies. Inherited genetic factors, although not directly modifiable, are an important component of pancreatic cancer risk, and include pathogenic variants in hereditary cancer genes, genes associated with hereditary pancreatitis, as well as common variants identified in genome-wide association studies. Identification of the genetic changes that underlie pancreatic cancer not only provides insight into the aetiology of this cancer but also provides an opportunity to guide early detection strategies. The goal of this Review is to provide an up-to-date overview of the established modifiable and inherited risk factors for pancreatic cancer.
ScienceNature.com

CRISPRi-mediated functional analysis of NKX2-1-binding sites in the lung

The transcription factor NKX2-1/TTF-1 is involved in lung pathophysiology, including breathing, innate defense and tumorigenesis. To understand the mechanism by which NKX2-1 regulates genes involved in such pathophysiology, we have previously performed ChIP-seq and identified genome-wide NKX2-1-binding sites, which revealed that NKX2-1 binds to not only proximal promoter regions but also multiple intra- and inter-genic regions of the genes regulated by NKX2-1. However, the roles of such regions, especially non-proximal ones, bound by NKX2-1 have not yet been determined. Here, using CRISPRi (CRISPR/dCas9-KRAB), we scrutinize the functional roles of 19 regions/sites bound by NKX2-1, which are located in genes involved in breathing and innate defense (SFTPB, LAMP3, SFTPA1, SFTPA2) and lung tumorigenesis (MYBPH, LMO3, CD274/PD-L1). Notably, the CRISPRi approach reveals that a portion of NKX2-1-binding sites are functionally indispensable while the rest are dispensable for the expression of the genes, indicating that functional roles of NKX2-1-binding sites are unequally yoked.
HealthNature.com

Yap regulates skeletal muscle fatty acid oxidation and adiposity in metabolic disease

Obesity is a major risk factor underlying the development of metabolic disease and a growing public health concern globally. Strategies to promote skeletal muscle metabolism can be effective to limit the progression of metabolic disease. Here, we demonstrate that the levels of the Hippo pathway transcriptional co-activator YAP are decreased in muscle biopsies from obese, insulin-resistant humans and mice. Targeted disruption of Yap in adult skeletal muscle resulted in incomplete oxidation of fatty acids and lipotoxicity. Integrated ‘omics analysis from isolated adult muscle nuclei revealed that Yap regulates a transcriptional profile associated with metabolic substrate utilisation. In line with these findings, increasing Yap abundance in the striated muscle of obese (db/db) mice enhanced energy expenditure and attenuated adiposity. Our results demonstrate a vital role for Yap as a mediator of skeletal muscle metabolism. Strategies to enhance Yap activity in skeletal muscle warrant consideration as part of comprehensive approaches to treat metabolic disease.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the feasibility of using real-world data from a large clinical data research network to simulate clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease

In this study, we explored the feasibility of using real-world data (RWD) from a large clinical research network to simulate real-world clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The target trial (i.e., NCT00478205) is a Phase III double-blind, parallel-group trial that compared the 23 mg donepezil sustained release with the 10 mg donepezil immediate release formulation in patients with moderate to severe AD. We followed the target trial’s study protocol to identify the study population, treatment regimen assignments and outcome assessments, and to set up a number of different simulation scenarios and parameters. We considered two main scenarios: (1) a one-arm simulation: simulating a standard-of-care (SOC) arm that can serve as an external control arm; and (2) a two-arm simulation: simulating both intervention and control arms with proper patient matching algorithms for comparative effectiveness analysis. In the two-arm simulation scenario, we used propensity score matching controlling for baseline characteristics to simulate the randomization process. In the two-arm simulation, higher serious adverse event (SAE) rates were observed in the simulated trials than the rates reported in original trial, and a higher SAE rate was observed in the 23 mg arm than in the 10 mg SOC arm. In the one-arm simulation scenario, similar estimates of SAE rates were observed when proportional sampling was used to control demographic variables. In conclusion, trial simulation using RWD is feasible in this example of AD trial in terms of safety evaluation. Trial simulation using RWD could be a valuable tool for post-market comparative effectiveness studies and for informing future trials’ design. Nevertheless, such an approach may be limited, for example, by the availability of RWD that matches the target trials of interest, and further investigations are warranted.
ScienceNature.com

Umbilical cord blood metabolomics: association with intrauterine hyperglycemia

Intrauterine hyperglycemia can harm a fetus’s growth and development, and this can be seen in the umbilical cord blood metabolism disorder. However, the metabolites and metabolic mechanisms involved in the condition remain unknown. Methods. Targeted metabolomics using liquid chromatography and MetaboAnalyst were conducted in this study to explore differences in...
ScienceNature.com

A global resource for genomic predictions of antimicrobial resistance and surveillance of Salmonella Typhi at pathogenwatch

As whole-genome sequencing capacity becomes increasingly decentralized, there is a growing opportunity for collaboration and the sharing of surveillance data within and between countries to inform typhoid control policies. This vision requires free, community-driven tools that facilitate access to genomic data for public health on a global scale. Here we present the Pathogenwatch scheme for Salmonella enterica serovar Typhi (S. Typhi), a web application enabling the rapid identification of genomic markers of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and contextualization with public genomic data. We show that the clustering of S. Typhi genomes in Pathogenwatch is comparable to established bioinformatics methods, and that genomic predictions of AMR are highly concordant with phenotypic susceptibility data. We demonstrate the public health utility of Pathogenwatch with examples selected from >4,300 public genomes available in the application. Pathogenwatch provides an intuitive entry point to monitor of the emergence and spread of S. Typhi high risk clones.