How a financial advisor can help you find a savings account

It should be no surprise that I am a big fan of financial advisors. After all, it has been my business for the past 35 years. In my experience, people who get good financial advice tend to have greater clarity in their financial lives and tend to make better progress toward their financial goals. However, shopping for an advisor is a lot like shopping for a new pair of shoes — one size does not fit all. And no matter what kind of advisor you eventually choose, you need your relationship with that advisor to be productive and strong. That’s why it pays to be very intentional in your search for the right advisor. You need someone who understands what you are trying to do and who will work with you in a way that gives you confidence.