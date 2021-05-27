J. Alexander's Captures Pre-Pandemic Sales Levels

Equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post sales of $387.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. Forward Air posted sales of $281.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.