J. Alexander's Captures Pre-Pandemic Sales Levels
The final weeks of March 2020 were a dark time in the five-decade history of J. Alexander’s. Sales plummeted 85 percent as intense restrictions completely shut down society. It was truly a moment of crisis. But that’s the key—it was a moment. As CEO Mark Parkey said, the fine-dining brand didn’t waste any time adapting to a new business model, restricted capacities, daily sanitation protocols, enhanced technology, rapid product development, and staffing challenges.www.fsrmagazine.com