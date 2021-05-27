Cancel
Mojix Joins Zebra's PartnerConnect Program as Premier Independent Software Vendor

Mojix, a global leader in item-level intelligence solutions for the manufacturing, supply chain and retail markets, announced participation in Zebra’s PartnerConnect program as a Premier Independent Software Vendor (ISV). Zebra is an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge. Through PartnerConnect, Mojix will offer the ytem platform, a SaaS-based software solution that provides real-time visibility across entire product lifecycles, from raw materials to the consumer.

