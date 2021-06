My name is Duke. I am a 2-year-old rottweiler/pit/lab mix canine who was brought into the shelter in mid-April. Winston, would you believe I have only had one owner my entire life? I guess I can consider myself very lucky, but at the same time, unfortunately, my owners were moving and could not take me with them. I’m very sad about that of course, but life goes on and since I am only 2, I know I have long life ahead of me!