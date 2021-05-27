Nancy Weingartner Bids Farewell to Franchise Times
“I loved asking about their tattoos,” Nancy Weingartner tells me. “It was like an autobiography on their skin. When I grew up, only sailors had tattoos.”. Nancy is talking about her latest gig as editor of Foodservice News, a business-to-business publication that covers chefs and restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul. It’s owned by Franchise Times Corp., and Nancy took over the publication when it needed an editor a few years ago.www.franchisetimes.com