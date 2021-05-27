Nancy Weingartner Bids Farewell to Franchise Times

US singer B.J. Thomas, known for his popular song "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," has died at the age of 78, his agents announced. His death Saturday in Arlington, Texas came after a lung cancer diagnosis. Thomas won five Grammy Awards between 1977 and 1981, but he first came to public attention in 1966 with his rendition of the Hank Williams country standard "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry." He followed that two years later with "Hooked on a Feeling," which hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.