May end early, depending on how many readers participate. We are excited to announce this month we plan to meet outside at the Library Learning Plaza for sharing and critiquing our writing. Everyone attending will need to sign a liability waiver if they have not already done so. Bring your own chair if possible. There are two benches available, and the library can bring out a chair if necessary. We’ll be meeting in person only this month, weather permitting. In case of bad weather, the meeting will be on Zoom using the link below.