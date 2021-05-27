Cancel
Ben Simmons Keeps His Message Consistent After Game 2 Win vs. Wizards

By Justin Grasso
The Philadelphia 76ers have a selfless guard in Ben Simmons. While his unwillingness to consistently let shots fly is always up for debate, one thing is for sure; the guy prefers to pass up opportunities to score on his own for a higher-percentage shot elsewhere on the floor.

Being that Simmons is an All-Star and a franchise cornerstone for the Sixers, many want the veteran point guard to put up more points in a scorers league. However, Simmons, his head coach Doc Rivers, and even some of his teammates continued to stress as long as Simmons is creating scoring to generate wins, nothing else matters.

But Simmons' critics still let him hear it after Philly's Game 1 victory over the Washington Wizards last Sunday afternoon. Despite racking up 15 assists and even grabbing 15 boards in the victory over Washington, many couldn't help but criticize Simmons for scoring just six points in the outing, which is something Doc Rivers simply couldn't believe.

"If you guys don't know the treasure you have by now, then shame on everyone," Rivers said on Tuesday. "He's been fantastic for us. He creates points every single night for us. When Ben was on the floor, we were really good. I'm amazed that people don't see what he does. We're so caught up in the amount of points he scored. Like, if Ben had all 125 points, would we be mad if Joel (Embiid) didn't score? Who cares who scores, as long as we're scoring. When Ben plays, we score more points."

Although Simmons claims he doesn't focus on his personal scoring and prefers to be a playmaker first, the Sixers guard came out with a chip on his shoulder on Wednesday night for Game 2 against the Wizards. As he checked in for a little over nine minutes in the first quarter, the Sixers standout made an early statement as he took eight shots, dropping 12 points right off the bat.

Thanks to a significant lead, Simmons got the rest of the night off after checking in for ten minutes in the third quarter. When the Sixers guard left the floor, he had a team-high of 22 points in the eventual blowout Game 2 win over the Wizards. Following his stellar performance, Simmons was asked if the criticism from Game 1 encouraged him to do things differently in Game 2.

“It didn’t motivate me because of what I did in the first game," Simmons explained. "My guys are feeling it. Tobias (Harris) was scoring. Joel’s (Embiid) scoring. That’s the point of basketball, right? People who have it going ... you got to give them the ball. I’m not surprised Doc [said personal scoring doesn't matter] because Doc knows the game. A lot of these people who are saying that have never even touched a basketball or never played the game at a high level.”

Not only did Simmons brush off the idea that the criticism motivated him to have a better scoring night on Wednesday, but he also went back and defended his first performance against the Wizards to further prove his point that he did his job well.

“I thought it was pretty hard to get 15 assists and 15 rebounds in the NBA Playoffs,” he said. “I thought that was pretty impressive. For me, I’m here to win, and I’m doing what I need to do to help my team win, whatever it is. I’m gonna do that every night, so I’m not trying to prove anybody wrong or anything like that. I’m gonna try to do my job and win. I want a championship.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
