Robata JINYA Launches New Online Ordering Platform

fsrmagazine.com
 14 days ago

Robata JINYA fans can now order their favorite Japanese cuisine with the click of a button. The popular izakaya-style restaurant is committed to offering guests the best experience possible, which is why Robata JINYA just launched its new online ordering platform. Now, guests can explore the menu online, choose either pick-up or delivery, and schedule a time that is most convenient for them at robatajinya.namer.alohaonlineordering.com.

www.fsrmagazine.com
