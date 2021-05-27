Cancel
Red Robin CEO: Labor Fight Will be 'Put to Bed' Quickly

By Ben Coley
fsrmagazine.com
Cover picture for the articleOperators across the quick-service and full-service industry have repeatedly lamented the ongoing labor challenge. The shortage appears to be affecting almost everyone in a significant way—"almost" being the operative word. Red Robin CEO Paul Murphy said Tuesday the situation is “not as dire as maybe you’re hearing from some other brands in any form or fashion.” For Red Robin, restaurant management is staffed at 99 percent, and team member turnover rates are approaching “industry best-in-class levels,” Murphy noted. On average, the company is looking to add about six employees per store.

