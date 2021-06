The best gets better as NVIDIA Shield continues its support for apps and has finally added Apple TV to its portfolio of streaming apps it utilizes. The Apple TV app gives access to content you may already have on your profile but also to their Apple TV+ which features Apple Originals such as “The Morning Show”, “Central Park”, “Ted Lasso” and a whole list of other titles. Apple TV also provides access to content from Paramount+, Starz, AMC+, and ad-free / on-demand.