Turn Profitability Pain Points Into Brand Selling Points

How can your franchise system grow faster? Look at your unit level profit and loss statements. Many franchisors collect franchisee financials to monitor system health. However, they may not think about unit-level economics through the lens of franchise development, except to prepare required disclosures. That’s a missed opportunity. Identify common pain points within your economic model, especially versus competitors. Move aggressively to turn these challenges into strengths. Then communicate to prospective franchisees how much you excel in these areas. Here are three examples.