Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Turn Profitability Pain Points Into Brand Selling Points

By Alicia Miller
franchisetimes.com
 5 days ago

How can your franchise system grow faster? Look at your unit level profit and loss statements. Many franchisors collect franchisee financials to monitor system health. However, they may not think about unit-level economics through the lens of franchise development, except to prepare required disclosures. That’s a missed opportunity. Identify common pain points within your economic model, especially versus competitors. Move aggressively to turn these challenges into strengths. Then communicate to prospective franchisees how much you excel in these areas. Here are three examples.

www.franchisetimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Research#National Brand#Landlords#Royalties#Customer Satisfaction#Sales#Brand Marketing#Content Brand#Buildout#Fdd#Frandata#Tint World#Catalyst Insight Group#Profit#Selling#Franchisee Financials#Investments#Market Rates#Franchisee Satisfaction#Track Industry Benchmarks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Marketing
Related
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Epam Stock Triggers A Buy Point And A Sell Signal; Which One Takes Precedence?

Epam Systems (EPAM) has flexed genuine leadership among tech stocks since the coronavirus market crash ended in March last year. But can a stock generate a correct buy point and a research-proven sell signal at virtually the same time? Surely, IBD's rules for buying and selling can make things a little complicated at times.…
Small Businessfranchising.com

Franchise Businesses Sell At Higher Price Point

When it comes to resale value, franchises beat non-franchise businesses, according to a new study from Palm Beach Atlantic University’s (PBA) Rinker School of Business. After examining 2,159 business resales over a ten year period, the researchers found that franchise businesses sold at a 1.5 times higher price than non-franchise businesses. In addition, small businesses in the food/restaurant category sold at a .5 times higher price than other personal and professional small business categories.
BusinessThe Guardian

The 30% one-day fall in bitcoin’s value looks like a turning point

The cry from the bitcoin and crypto brigade during previous bursts of volatility was YOLO, or you only live once. That’s an easy thrill-seeking motto to utter when prices decline by the odd 10%. It becomes harder to cling to when the price is down by 30% in a day, and 50% in a month, and there’s panic in the air.
Economyinstoremag.com

Soothe 3 Common Customer Pain Points with Diamond Hunt

(PRESS RELEASE) Clients need your knowledge and guidance to help them make the best possible purchase. The GN Diamond Platform was built specifically to help you offer the guidance they crave while addressing their most frequent fears and concerns when buying a diamond. Drawing on insights from over 2500 independent and family-owned jewelers across the country, we’ve developed the tools you need to deliver the presentations customers want.
StocksFXStreet.com

Market turning points

SPX Long-term trend: There is some evidence that we are still in the bull market which started in 2009 and which could continue into the first half of 2021 before major cycles take over, and it ends. A move up to ~4500 is possible before the current bull market makes a final top and SPX corrects into its next major cycle low due in 2023.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Here’s how WFG is solving the major pain points facing the mortgage industry

Real estate and mortgage industry professionals are facing major challenges to meet the escalating demands of the housing market. These challenges have been exacerbated by historically low interest rates, which sparked a generational refinance boom while the industry was adapting to a work-at-home environment that further stressed operations. It is...
Real Estatebizjournals

Round building in Five Points South sells to Birmingham investor

A local real estate investor has expanded its holdings in Five Points South. NextGen BHM: Real Estate and Construction will honor the next generation of leaders in the real estate, development, construction and design industries. These awards will honor individuals under the age of 30 who are already making waves in Birmingham.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Automated Guided Vehicles Market (2021-2025) | Target APAC for Highest Profit Margins in Automated Guided Vehicles Market, States Fairfield Market Research

Automation has transformed the industrial sector as machines are far more productive and efficient than manual labor. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are deployed in the manufacturing industry to transport raw materials, finished goods, and ensure the safe and rapid transport of goods from the warehouse to manufacturing site and vice-versa. Although the industrial sector has recorded sluggish growth rates recently, the automated guided vehicle market has a bright future as companies seek to improve operating efficiency, maximize profit, and reduce overheads.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

PNC Financial Services (PNC) Completes Acquisition of BBVA USA

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the completion of its acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., including its U.S. banking subsidiary BBVA USA. Through this transaction, PNC is now the fifth largest U.S. commercial banking organization with over $560 billion in assets with a coast-to-coast national franchise that will provide a full range of products and services to retail customers and business clients in 29 of the top 30 largest markets in the country.
Industrycollegebaseballcentral.com

COVID-19 Impact On Lithium Hypochlorite Market 2021 To 2026 Industry Growth | Solvay Chem, BASF, Olin Chlor Alkali, Arkema, AGC, Surpress Chem

The research report with title Global Lithium Hypochlorite Market Research Report 2020 announced by Pixion Market Research proposes an analysis of the Lithium Hypochlorite Industry comprising of significant information related to different product definitions, market classifications, geographical presence, and players in the industry chain structure. The report answers various questions related current market and forecasts and is crucial from the perspective of global economy as well. The study covers various indicators like key market drivers, growth trends, competitive environment to offer authentic quantitative and qualitative analysis for the Lithium Hypochlorite Market.
Economycommercialsearch.com

‘Turning Point’ for Office in 2022: NAIOP

Best- and worst-case scenarios in NAIOP's latest demand forecast indicate a return to normal by the second half of 2022. Notably bruised by the pandemic, the office sector is on track to record positive net absorption in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to NAIOP’s latest Office Space Demand Forecast.
Economyinstoremag.com

Diamond Prices Rise Amid Low Supplies, Increased Demand

Rough-diamond buying proceeded at firm prices during the month. India continues to bring in large volumes of rough despite factories operating at lower capacity due to the surge in Covid-19 infections. India’s rough imports came to $1.7 billion in April, according to the latest data from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). This was significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.
Marketsinvezz.com

What is DBS Bank up to with blockchain bonds lately?

Singapore-based DBS has launched a digital bond security token to expand its offerings to clients. DBS can operate as a digital asset exchange, while the bank launched its crypto exchange in December. The bank said that the listing will enable other clients and issuers to utilize DDEx’s infrastructure. Singapore-based multinational...
Economynewsbrok.com

Dermatoscopes Marketplace 2020 : Volk, Illuco Company, Quantificare, Heine

The International Dermatoscopes Marketplace document enfolds expansive analysis of the International Dermatoscopes Marketplace together with marketplace measurement forecast, call for motive force research, and enlargement point of view as much as 2025. This is a complete compilation of precious insights in accordance with the {industry}. The document intends to offer an in-depth intelligence of the worldwide Dermatoscopes marketplace. The find out about follows a coherent and systematic document construction that is helping shoppers, Dermatoscopes trade house owners, corporate officers, stakeholders, and {industry} researchers to achieve a radical belief of marketplace trends.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Tinea Pedis Treatment Market Revenue and Value Chain2018 – 2028

The worldwide market for Tinea Pedis Treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. This report focuses on the Tinea Pedis Treatment in global...
Marketsgroundalerts.com

Benefit Administration Solutions Market, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast up to 2026

Global Benefit Administration Solutions Market is Projected to grow at moderate CAGR during the period 2021-2026. Benefit Administration Solutions research report also provides granular analysis of the market share, Size, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. . Request a sample Report of Benefit Administration Solutions Market at:...