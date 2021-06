The Sheldon High School track and field team qualified for sectionals two athletes in five events Saturday at the Class 1 District 5 meet in Bolivar. Junior Madison Garren placed second and set a new personal record in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 13 minutes, 41 seconds — and also took second in the 1,600 (6:13) and fourth in the 400 (1:07, a new school record).