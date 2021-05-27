Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Tractor-Trailer Hits Police Car, Injures Officer On Notorious Stretch Of Route 287

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mwqxn_0aDPqEqb00
Oakland PD Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: An Oakland police officer directing traffic following a tractor-trailer crash on a notorious stretch of Route 287 was injured when another rig struck his cruiser before dawn Thursday, State Police said.

The officer was directing traffic after a tractor-trailer had jack-knifed in the northbound lanes near Exit 58 shortly before 12:30 a.m., NJSP Sgt. First Class Lawrence Peele said.

As he did, another rig came barreling down the highway and struck his 2018 Ford Explorer, Peele said.

The impact blew out the windows of the vehicle and injured the officer, who responders said sustained several cuts.

Both he and the driver were treated at area hospitals before being released, Peele said.

Any charges or summonses are pending the results of an investigation, the sergeant said Thursday morning.

It was another in a series of non-stop tractor-trailer crashes that have plagued that stretch of highway for years, bringing pleas for relief from area residents who fear someone has to die before state authorities examine and consider rectifying the situation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
104K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
Oakland, CA
Traffic
Oakland, CA
Accidents
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Oakland Police#Traffic Accident#Injured In Car Crash#Car Crashes#Traffic Police#State Police#Car Windows#Jack Knifed#Njsp Sgt#Officer#Stretch#Highway#Authorities#Hits#Area Hospitals#Dawn Thursday#Pleas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
Related
Hunterdon County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

State Police: Driver, 33, Killed In Fiery Tractor-Trailer Crash In Hunterdon County

A 33-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene of a fiery tractor-trailer crash in Hunterdon County Sunday afternoon, state police said. Michael Shorter of Atlanta, Georgia was driving the trailer through the intersection of Routes 519 and 619 in Milford when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a guardrail, a utility pole, the deck of a residence and a tree around 2 p.m., NJSP Trooper Lawrence Peele told Daily Voice.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW THIS Car? State Police Seek ID For Vehicle That Hit Unmarked Cruiser On Rt. 22, Sped Away

Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle they say struck an unmarked patrol cruiser in Bethlehem and fled the scene Saturday night. The trooper stopped on the right shoulder of Route 22 eastbound near Route 33 in Bethlehem Township to investigate reports of eight vehicles racing just after 11:40 p.m., PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky said Monday.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

17-Year-Old Girl Dies After Crossing Center Median, Hitting Pickup Truck Head On In Bucks

A 17-year-old girl was killed after crossing over the center median and hitting another car head-on in Bucks County Sunday night, authorities said. The girl was heading northbound in a silver Toyota coupe on John Fries Highway in the left lane toward the Weiss Road intersection when she crossed the raised concrete traffic island and drove into oncoming traffic just after 10 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Western Mass Motorcyclist Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Police Say

A Western Mass man died after his motorcycle crashed, the second fatal motorcycle crash in two days in the area. The Franklin County man was found when a driver traveling south on Route 63 in Northfield came upon the crash and stopped to call 911 around 8:18 p.m., Sunday, June 6, said Laurie Loisel, of the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

39-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Western Mass Crash

A 39-year-old Western Mass man was killed when his motorcycle went off the roadway. Hampshire County resident Gregory J. Papageorge was killed around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, June 5, at the intersection of Pantry and Mountain roads in Hatfield, said Laurie Loisel, with the Northwestern District Attorney's Office. Investigators said Papageorge,...
Stamford, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

Police Searching For Hit-Run Driver In Fairfield County

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that allegedly struck a pedestrian, causing life-threatening injuries, and then fled the scene. The Stamford Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad said the 45-year-old Stamford resident was hit around 11:23 p.m., Sunday, June 6. According to Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, officers...
Allentown, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? Allentown PD Seek Vehicle In Hit-Run

Police in Allentown are seeking the public's help identifying a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured, authorities said. The vehicle is believed to be a white Jeep Grand Cherokee and could have minor front-end damage after striking a pedestrian on May 22 between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Walnut Street, Allentown police said.
Ronkonkoma, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

27-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction Long Island Expressway Crash

A 27-year-old was killed in a chain-reaction crash on the Long Island Expressway. It happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday, June 6 In Ronkonkoma. Scott Dawes Jr., of the Town of Franklin in upstate New York, was riding a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the right lane of the westbound expressway at exit 60 when he struck the rear of a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Suffolk County Police said.
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Authorities ID 3 Dead, 1 Airlifted In Bucks County Crash

Authorities have identified the three people who died and fourth seriously injured in a fiery Bucks County crash Friday. Two cars each carrying two people crashed at 1542 Mountainview Drive in Haycock Township around 11:40 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police said. The vehicles caught fire after crashing head-on. WFMZ identified the...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Voice

Lancaster Explosion Victims Identified

The two adult victims of a deadly house explosion in Lancaster County have been identified by the coroner. David Preston, 63, and his wife Victoria, 60, died in the house explosion and subsequent fire. The exact cause and manner of death has not been made public. The fire remains under...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Killed In Rollover Crash In Northern Westchester

An 18-year-old man has been killed during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Northern Westchester. Jaylan P. Jaijairam, of the Bronx, was killed around 11:05 a.m., Sunday, June 6 on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant, said Trooper AJ Hicks. According to Hicks, Jaijairam was driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger...
Passaic, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed In Passaic Route 21 Crash

A 33-year-old motorcyclist from Roseland was struck and killed over the weekend on Route 21 in Passaic, authorities confirmed Monday. Marco Centanni was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the highway’s southbound side near River Street following the 8 p.m. crash on Saturday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.