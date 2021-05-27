Bruster’s Exec Shares How to Overcome Franchisee Hesitation

As the U.S. hospitality industry begins ramping up after a year of hand-wringing as well as hand washing, it is already apparent that the road back is likely to be uneven. Sharing with LODGING their observations and expectations related to hotel industry recovery from their respective perspectives at Aimbridge Hospitality were Liz Uber, vice president of operations, select-service, Rob Smith, executive vice president of operations, full-service hotels and resorts. Among the issues they discussed were the labor shortage bedeviling their efforts to meet staffing demands while business is restricted to specific days, some of the differences in their segments that affect the path forward, and how they are adapting to yet another set of realities.