Bruster’s Exec Shares How to Overcome Franchisee Hesitation

By Callie Evergreen
franchisetimes.com
 5 days ago

Bruster’s Real Ice Cream developed a multi-pronged approach early on to find and filter potential franchisees. With more than 160 franchisees operating 200 stores in 21 states, plus Guyana and South Korea, the brand uses many classic methods to secure inquiries, such as web portals, Google ads and trade shows. After those inquiries come in, an important step in the discovery process is vetting the core values of potential franchisees, said Greg Danziger, Bruster’s senior vice president of franchise development.

www.franchisetimes.com
