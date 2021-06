Like so many other movies around the globe, Jurassic World: Dominion was forced to halt production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming sequel began shooting in February of last year and was forced to go on hiatus in March after just six weeks of filming. After a break, Dominion resumed filming in July of 2020 and was able to wrap up even months before a vaccine was released. In a new Instagram post, series star Chris Pratt reflected on the journey they went on with the production while also praising the film's director and noting his thoughts on the movie itself.