Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids splash pads to open for summer season this weekend

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Splash pads will reopen for the summer season in Cedar Rapids starting on Saturday. City officials said water will be turned on at 9 a.m. and turned off at 9 p.m. each day. Visitors can activate the spray features by pressing the button or by...

www.kcrg.com
