Cobra Kai Update: A Major Villain Will Be Returning in Season 4
As fans are aware, the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai” is the continuation of the “Karate Kid” film franchise. Throughout its past three seasons, the show has reintroduced numerous characters from the original movies. However, the popular villain, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), from “The Karate Kid Part III” has been noticeably absent. In the 1989 movie, the martial artist is Sensei John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) good friend and business partner. He comes up with a convoluted plan to help save the Cobra Kai dojo after Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) humiliating defeat at the 1984 All Valley Tournament. Essentially, he tasks a 17-year-old martial artist named Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) to beat Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) during the final round at the 1985 All Valley by any means necessary. However, after some encouragement from Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), Daniel is able to overpower his adversary and wins the tournament.heavy.com