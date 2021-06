I never used a charger to charge my iPhone or my Android phone. I'm using power bank to c... There is still this myth going on how you can overcharge phone batteries. You can't. It's impossible. Li-ion batteries are rather delicate when it comes to charging and thus chargers keep those things in check. Li-ion batteries also have circuitry that reports the charge to the charger so it adapts speed of charging as well as when to cut charging power (it's why charging is faster in the beginning and slows down when battery is almost full). Your powerbank acts no different than charger, except it has its own portable power supply attached to the charger. And that's it. Reason why wall chargers are so bulky even without any battery cells attached is because they are converting from 100-230V down to 5-12V. Powerbank is converting within much smaller voltage range where voltage regulation can be much more compact. But that's already very fiddly detail most users don't even care about. Bottom line is, unless charger and/or battery is faulty, you can't overcharge it in any way.