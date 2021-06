The details for the 94th Oscar Awards ceremony have officially been announced, and things are looking slightly different this time around. While the awards show typically takes place in February, it is set for March 27, 2022. This is to help organizers of the Oscars prevent any conflicts with the Super Bowl or the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Though this is later than usual, 2021’s Oscars ceremonies were also very late and didn’t happen until April 25 due to COVID-related delays, so this is an improvement.