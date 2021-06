ABC is bringing back one of the most venerable titles in game-show history tonight with the premiere of Celebrity Dating Game. A celebrity-themed twist on the original Dating Game of the 1960s and '70s, the new show invites a celebrity to choose between three eligible (and unseen by them) singles, based soley on their answers to a series producer-written, innuendo-laden questions. This time around the series is hosted by the New Girl herself, Zooey Deschanel, with an assist from Michael Bolton, who contributes to the televised romance of it all by performing parody songs designed to provide the three contestants with hints about the (unknown to them) celebrity they're competing to date.