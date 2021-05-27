Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

San Antonio, mayor included, calls out ESPN for overlooking the Spurs yet again

By Madalyn Mendoza
Houston Chronicle
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpurs fan or not, any mention of "Big Three" is usually synonymous with Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, unless you're the social media folks at ESPN. Of course, there's also the Boston Celtics' Bill Russell, Sam Jones Tom Heinsohn. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman with the Chicago Bullls in the 1990s are also unforgettable. However, considering the Spurs trio is one of the most dominant in recent memory and still the winningnest playoffs squad, the network's latest flub is infuriating San Antonio, including Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

www.chron.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Tony Parker
Person
Ron Nirenberg
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Scottie Pippen
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Tim Duncan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#San Antonio#Mayor Of Chicago#Big Three#The Boston Celtics#Playoffs#Espn#New York Times#Basketradaumus#Nets#Chicago Bullls#Spurs Fans#Spurs Play In Game#Mayor Ron Nirenberg#San Antonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
Related
NBAInternational Business Times

NBA Rumors: Duncan Blocked Shaq Twice In College, 'Dominated' Robinson In Scrimmage

Tim Duncan was discovered in Virgin Islands in 1992. Duncan once blocked Shaquille O'Neal twice as a college freshman. The San Antonio Spurs legend also "dominated" David Robinson as a rookie in scrimmage. Tim Duncan’s Hall of Fame basketball journey wouldn’t be complete without the tremendous amount of stories detailing...
NBAGamingToday

Grizzlies vs Spurs Odds for Play-In NBA PlayOff Game

The Memphis Grizzlies (#9 seed) will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs (#10 seed) on Wednesday 19 at 7:30 pm ET on ESPN. The consensus odds for the game at BetMGM, FanDuel, and DraftKings have the Memphis Grizzlies favored at -3 and the moneyline at -145.
NBAPounding The Rock

The Spurs will face the Memphis Grizzles in Game 1 of the Playin Tournament

The San Antonio Spurs are headed to the second annual NBA Playin Tournament as the West’s 10th seed and will be taking on the 9th seeded Memphis Grizzlies on the road, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in a tie-breaking match-up today. The game will be on Wednesday at 6:30 PM CT on ESPN. Having Monday and Tuesday off will represent the Spurs’ first two-day break since the All-Star Break.
NBAspurstalk.com

Grades: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns – Game #72

In what turned out to be an entertaining battle between third stringers, the Phoenix Suns edged the San Antonio Spurs, 123-121. A three-pointer by E’Twaun Moore with two seconds remaining proved to be the deciding shot. All in all, the Spurs have to be happy with how things played out....
NBAPounding The Rock

Happy birthday, Tony Parker

Today, the San Antonio Spurs superstar French guard celebrates his 39th birthday. Tony’s long and storied career with the Spurs involved four titles including taking the MVP honors in 2007. In addition, Tony made six All-Star appearances, two FIBA Europe Player of the Year, and a FIBA EuroBasket MVP. Known...
NBAbealestreetbears.com

Memphis Grizzlies: Looking back at each past matchup vs. Spurs

The Memphis Grizzlies won’t be thrilled about their positioning in the play-in tournament. As a team that was shooting for a 6-seed for most of the season, they blundered near the end, sending themselves down to the 9th seed. This means that they’ll have to win two games in the...
NBAchatsports.com

Spurs close regular season with exciting but meaningless loss to resting Suns

Against a Phoenix Suns squad that prioritized rest over chasing the West’s 1st seed, the near full strength Spurs failed to seize control of the game early. Despite heavy first half minutes from the team’s starters, with DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl each playing 20 minutes in the first two quarters, the Spurs still found themselves down midway through the third quarter. With a playin game that actually matters looming in just two days, the Spurs relied on their bench the rest of the way, and though a late run made it interesting, they eventually fell 123-121.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Keita Bates-Diop might be the real deal

For San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop, the numbers do not jump out, the play is not flashy, and he is unknown among pretty much all NBA fans outside of San Antonio. Heck, even some in San Antonio too. Nonetheless, Bates-Diop has quietly shown to the coaching staff in his limited minutes this season that he just might deserve a spot in the rotation next season.
NBAespnpressroom.com

ESPN to Exclusively Televise State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference Games

May 21: Final Western Conference Play-In Tournament Game on ESPN. ESPN Radio to Nationally Broadcast Every State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Game. ESPN will exclusively televise the State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament Western Conference games beginning with a prime-time doubleheader this Wednesday, May 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ESPN will then televise the final Western Conference tournament game on Friday, May 21 (start time TBD). The State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament will determine the final two playoff spots in each conference. All NBA games on ESPN are available to stream via the ESPN App.
NBAPounding The Rock

Report: The Spurs have claimed DaQuan Jeffries off the waivers

The San Antonio Spurs have reportedly claimed swingman DaQuan Jeffries off the wires after he was waived by the Houston Rockets on May 13. Before his 13-game stint in Houston, he appeared in 21 games for the Sacramento Kings across the last two seasons. Jeffries was not with the Spurs...
NBAsemoball.com

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- The Phoenix Suns gave some rest to their All-Star backcourt and got the win but not the help they needed to secure the NBA's top seed. E'Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

E’Twaun Moore sends Suns past Spurs

E'Twaun Moore poured in 22 points, including the deciding 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to play, to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 123-121 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday in the final regular-season game for both teams. Phoenix (51-21) was without Devin Booker (rest), Chris Paul (rest)...
NBACBS Sports

Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Poor close to season

Murray scored six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Suns. Murray returned from a one-game absence that was caused by a back injury, though he didn't perform particularly well. He wasn't aggressive in looking for his shot, and he also failed to shoot the ball well. However, the game was largely meaningless and this close to the regular did nothing to take away from a strong campaign for Murray. He took a large step forward in role by playing a career-high 31.9 minutes per game, which allowed him to set the best marks as a professional in most counting stats while also largely maintaining his efficiency. Murray will be a key player for the Spurs if they hope to make any noise in the playoffs.