On Saturday May 29 nearly 400 runners gathered at Victoria National Golf Course for the 6th annual Run Victoria 5K. This year was a return to the traditional Memorial Day weekend time for the event after it was pushed back to the fall last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the race being held on Sept. 5, 2020. Special Precautions were taken last year to ensure safety during the pandemic including greater distance between runners and masks and sanitization by the staff.