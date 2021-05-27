Cancel
TV Series

Friends Reunion: The 16 Best Moments

By Andy Swift, Ryan Schwartz
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hottest TV event of the day, the week, the month and even the year has finally arrived. We’re talking, of course, about HBO Max’s highly anticipated Friends reunion, which invites die-hard fans on a walk — nay, an awkward Phoebe run — down memory lane. Filmed on the classic...

TV Seriesimdb.com

Lisa Kudrow Details the Friends Reunion Moment You Missed Between Matt LeBlanc and Courtney Cox

The one where Lisa Kudrow reveals her favorite part about Friends: The Reunion. Believe it or not but it's almost been a week since the May 27th premiere of the HBO Max special, in which the cast of Friendsgot back together for an epic event. Of course, the six main cast members—Lisa, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc—joined forces once more. Naturally, the reunion was full of incredible moments: From a recreation of the series' iconic set to Lady Gaga singing "Smelly Cat" with Phoebe Buffay herself. However, there was one portion of the Friends special that may have gone unnoticed. Speaking...
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

'Friends' reunion director speaks on working with Matthew

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): Ben Winston, the director of the 'Friends' reunion special denied speculations about actor Matthew Perry's bad health and said it was 'a great experience working with him'. Ben, who pitched the idea for a 'Friends' reunion special to the show's six stars after re-watching the...
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Jennifer Aniston on emotional Friends reunion: 'It was a sucker punch in the heart'

Jennifer Aniston says returning to the 'Friends' set was like "a sucker punch in the heart". The 52-year-old actress recently made a triumphant return to the set of the hit sitcom 17 years after the show came to an end to film a reunion special with her co-stars - Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc - for HBO Max.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

It's time to ditch the discourse over Friends in wake of the reunion special

Friends: The Reunion was good, but it was also a reminder that there’s very little, if anything, left to say about this show, says Angela Watercutter. "Perhaps it’s time to say goodbye to Friends," says Watercutter. "No, no one has to stop watching reruns when there’s nothing else worth the time—it’s not like you can avoid them, anyway. And no, this isn’t a screed about how it’s a bad show that no one should discover, or rediscover, ever again. This is about the discourse; the constant dredging up of the 1990s Thursday night sitcom every few months to relitigate its merits and shortcomings. Friends is a good show. It does not, however, need to spark this much conversation....If there’s one thing Friends: The Reunion is missing, it’s a substantive conversation about Friends. The reunion special was, ostensibly, created to capitalize on the show’s resurgence and lure subscribers to HBO Max, but in addition to memes and BuzzFeed quizzes, the discourse about the show has brought to the fore its shortcomings: its lack of racial diversity, its less-than-stellar treatment of queer issues, its recurring jokes about Monica’s weight. None of those things get addressed here; though there is a somewhat awkward segment full of people all over the world talking about how much they love the show while avoiding the fact that many weren’t represented in it. Perhaps that’s a lot to ask of a touchy-feely TV special hosted by Everybody’s Biggest Fan James Corden, but if there would be any reason to continue talking about Friends, that would be it. (And truly, there’s room to have a discussion about the fact that Friends was progressive for its time and use it as a signpost for how much things have changed.) Instead, Friends: The Reunion involved a lot of cameos (Lady Gaga singing 'Smelly Cat'! Justin Bieber for some reason!) and not-surprising confessions (David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston did crush on each other! People hated Marcel the monkey!), all of which amount to a send-off rather than just a celebration. That’s the way it should be. Nostalgia has been getting a lot of folks through the Covid-19 lockdowns and subsequent isolation. Watching a show like Friends not only reminds people of a time when luxuriating in coffee shops and sharing beers was possible, it also reminds them that they once watched Friends during less fraught periods. Friends: The Reunion itself was delayed by Covid, and now that it’s here, it serves as a healthy reminder that sometimes it’s OK to honor a beloved thing and move on."
TV SeriesElite Daily

Jennifer Aniston Said The Friends Reunion Was Hard For This Reason

My apologies if you just stopped crying over HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, because Jennifer Aniston’s quotes about the long-awaited event will probably make you sob all over again. Shortly after the special aired on May 27, Aniston paid a visit to SiriusXM’s Gayle King in the House, where she opened up about how strange it was to return to the set. “It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way,” she said of the experience. “It was for all of us, I think. Even Courteney [Cox] we got tears out of.”
CelebritiesCNN

Matt LeBlanc in the 'Friends' reunion has Irish Twitter going mad

(CNN) — Irish Twitter is going nuts over a particular image of Matt LeBlanc during the "Friends: The Reunion" special, saying the actor looks everyone's favorite Irish uncle. LeBlanc is sitting with his arms crossed, with a sweet look on his face, with one viewer writing on Twitter that he...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Friends: The Reunion Director Addresses 'Lack of Diversity' Criticism

Friends: The Reunion sparked some criticism over its "lack of diversity," and director Ben Winston has responded to the backlash. Last month, the reunion special premiered on HBO Max, featuring all six of the show's original stars along with a variety of special guests. Though many fans enjoyed the reunion, there were some critics who questioned why Black actors who guest starred on Friends weren't included, concluding that the special was not diverse enough.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Living Single' Fans Push for Reunion Special After 'Friends' Reunion Hype

Friends: The Reunion premiered on HBO Max last week, but it made many fans nostalgic for another sitcom: Living Single. On social media, many fans think of Living Single as an analog to Friends with an all-Black cast, and some go even further accusing Friends of ripping off Living Single altogether. Now they are asking for a reunion special of their own.
TV Seriesnewschant.com

‘Friends’ Cast Share Behind-the-Scenes ‘Reunion’ Special

The actual reunion! While followers have been thrilled to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc collectively once more on HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion, it was the actors themselves who have been much more excited. “It was a sucker punch in the...
TV & VideosPosted by
Glam.com

‘Friends’ Reunion Prompts The Return Of ‘The Rachel’ Haircut

The long-awaited Friends reunion did not disappoint. Watched by an estimated 29 percent of U.S. streaming households, the homecoming special revisited some of the sitcom’s most memorable episodes and offered a look at some behind-the-scenes footage from 25 years ago. It was the perfect throwback, serving up nostalgic style, sparking conversations about ‘90s pop culture, and reigniting the fandom. But if there is one thing we weren’t expecting to see as a result of the reunion, it’s the return of The Rachel haircut.
TV SeriesThe Guardian

What did the Friends reunion teach me? That global fame is the opposite of happiness

At a time when the whole world is stuck in second gear and it hasn’t been our day, our week, our month or especially our year, the Friends reunion felt unavoidable. I may have been the only one who didn’t want a new episode. I don’t need to see Ross shouting “Hashtag not all men!” across Central Perk. I think we need to be honest and admit he and Rachel are divorced now and she has finally realised that no one is ever going to love her more than tech billionaire Gunther, who has created an app to identify the closest coffee shop with a big empty sofa.
TV Seriestechadvisor.com

The Friends reunion proves the power of nostalgia for streaming

It seems that viewers were in agreement, with the show pulling in 29% of US streaming households on opening night, a figure very close to Wonder Woman 1984, which released on Christmas Day (via Variety). That’s not even counting international syndication – such as in the UK where the reunion was broadcast on Sky and Now.